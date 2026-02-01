Jarrell Miller's Toupee Hilariously Flies Off Mid-Fight, 'Big Baby' Delights Fans By Tossing It Into Crowd; Video

Image: HappyPunch/X

In a bizarre and unforgettable moment at Madison Square Garden, heavyweight boxer Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller had his toupee punched off during his fight against Kingsley Ibeh on the undercard of the Teofimo Lopez vs. Shakur Stevenson event.

The incident happened in the second round when one of Ibeh’s punches dislodged Miller’s hairpiece, causing it to flap wildly before falling off almost completely. Rather than let it become a distraction, Miller tore off the toupee between rounds and threw it into the crowd, delighting fans at the iconic venue in New York City.

Despite the unusual wardrobe malfunction stealing headlines, the fight continued as normal. Miller went the full 10 rounds with Ibeh, ultimately earning a split-decision victory on the judges’ scorecards.

The moment quickly went viral online, with fans laughing and sharing clips of Miller’s hairpiece flying through the air. Miller took the incident in stride. He joked about his recent hair loss, blaming a shampoo mishap, and embraced the bizarre highlight of the night.