 'Completely Agree With ICC...': BCCI Breaks Silence On Pakistan Boycott Of IND Vs PAK In T20 World Cup Row
BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla has broken the board's silence on Pakistan's boycott of the IND vs PAK match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Shukla revealed that Indian board were in total agreement with ICC and any decisions will be taken after consulting the world body. ICC earlier threatened PCB with consequences of a pull out.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 11:35 AM IST
article-image

BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla has broken the board's silence on the IND vs PAK controversy. Pakistan government announced that the team would boycott the India game on February 15 in Colombo. The ICC in turn have threatened strong consequences against PCB if they partially boycott the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Speaking to the reports on Monday, Shukla said that BCCI will take any action based on conversations with ICC.

"ICC has issued a big statement, they have spoken about sportsmanship. We completely agree with the ICC. BCCI won't make any comments on it until we speak with the ICC," he added.

On Sunday, Pakistan decided to boycott its group-stage match against India in the ICC World T20 World Cup, scheduled for February 15. The Pakistan government said in a post on X that the Pakistan Team "shall not take the field" in the match against India.

'Completely Agree With ICC...': BCCI Breaks Silence On Pakistan Boycott Of IND Vs PAK In T20 World Cup Row
"The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026; however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India," said the post by the Government of Pakistan.

More to follow...

