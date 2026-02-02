 'Abhishek, Ishan Maar Maar Ke...': Netizens Troll Pakistan For IND vs PAK Boycott, Say Team 'Scared' Of Abhishek, Ishan Batting
Pakistan government on Sunday announced a boycott of the IND vs PAK match in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026. While the stance is taken to show solidarity with Bangladesh's exit from the tournament, many netizens have trolled Pakistan citing they were scared of facing an in-from Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan in Colombo.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 01:26 PM IST
Pakistan government dropped a bombshell late on Sunday announcing that their cricket team were given a conditional approval to compete in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. While Salman Agha & Co will feature in the tournament, they will not take the field for the scheduled IND vs PAK game on February 15 in Colombo. The boycott is register a protest against ICC's decision to kick Bangladesh out of the tournament.

The internet was abuzz with reels after the Pakistan government's announcement on social media. Several internet users pointed out that Pakistan got afraid of India's performance in the final T20I against New Zealand in Thiruvananthapuram. India posted a massive 271 batting first, tonking 23 sixes - record in the format.

Netizen reactions to Pakistan boycott

In a reply to former captain Mohammed Yousuf's X post, one user commented, "Ab kidhar gaya politics and cricket should not be mixed. Chaddi fat gayi Abhishek aur Ishaan Kishan se."

Another user commented,"Boycott toh bahaana hai. Darr raha hai Pakistan. Ishan Kishan aur Abhishek Sharma kahin maar maar ke bhoot na bana dein inka."

IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup Row: Suryakumar Yadav & Co To Follow ICC Protocol, Will Travel To Colombo...
ICC warns of consequences

The ICC on its part questioned the Pakistan government's decision and also issued a warning that this boycott could lead to punitive sanctions.

"The ICC hopes that the PCB will consider the significant and long-term implications for cricket in its own country as this is likely to impact the global cricket ecosystem, which it is itself a member and beneficiary of," the global body said in a statement.

The world body could impose a number of sanctions on the Pakistan Cricket Board, should they go through and walk out of the IND vs PAK game.

