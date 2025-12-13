Mumbai News: BMC To Begin Construction Of Nahur Exotic Bird Park In Mulund; Groundbreaking Ceremony On December 14

BMC To Begin Construction Of Nahur Exotic Bird Park In Mulund; Groundbreaking Ceremony On December 14 | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 13: The BMC is set to begin construction of a state-of-the-art Exotic Bird Park at Nahur, Mulund (West), creating a unique tourism and educational destination. The groundbreaking ceremony on December 14 will also see the inauguration of the new building at the BMC-run Agarwal General Hospital.

Project Delayed Due to Cost Escalation

The proposal, initiated last year with submissions to the Central Zoo Authority for bird acquisition and layout approval, faced delays due to cost escalations. Ahead of the BMC elections, construction is finally set to begin.

Park Spread Across 17,140 Sq M

The park will be developed on a BMC-owned plot of 17,140 sq m, with 10,860 sq m dedicated to specialised aviaries for exotic birds, while the remaining area will include a ticketing zone, restrooms, a souvenir shop, a café, and underground parking.

Ajitkumar Ambi, Deputy Commissioner (Gardens), said, “The park will help raise awareness about birds, wildlife and environmental conservation while also generating revenue for the BMC.”

24 Habitat-Specific Aviaries Planned

The park will feature 24 habitat-specific enclosures showcasing rare and colourful birds from around the world, including Galah cockatoos, Eclectus parrots, Sun and Golden Conures, Senegal and Jardine parrots, peafowl, Toco toucans, Scarlet macaws, and Golden and Silver pheasants.

Themed zones will represent Australia, Africa and America, along with a special pheasant section, with aviaries designed to mimic natural habitats and promote conservation. The park will also include a bird hospital, quarantine area, bird kitchen and veterinary facilities to ensure proper care and maintenance.

Veterinary and Support Facilities Included

Dr Sanjay Tripathi, Director of the Zoo, said, “The bird park will not only serve as a tourist attraction but also function as a sustainable environmental-educational centre promoting biodiversity and bird conservation. To make the project self-sufficient, revenue will be generated through film and photography shoots, advertising, corporate sponsorships, bird and garden adoption programmes, souvenir shops, and leased cafés and restaurants.”

New Agarwal General Hospital Building to Be Inaugurated

Agarwal General Hospital in Mulund (West) was originally inaugurated on October 2, 1958. After the old buildings were deemed unsafe and demolished in 2017, a new ground-plus-10-floor building was constructed starting in 2019, covering approximately 59,045 sq m.

470-Bed Facility With Super-Specialty Care

The hospital now has 470 beds (310 general, 160 super-specialty), with phased activation of services including medicine, surgery, paediatrics, ophthalmology, dermatology, dentistry, dialysis, ICU, CT/MRI and more. Super-specialty services such as cardiology, plastic surgery, nephrology and urology will be introduced gradually.

