Mumbai News: MPCC To Hold Morcha Over Non-Functional ICU At Mulund Civic Hospital On January 31

MPCC announces a morcha at Mulund’s civic hospital protesting the continued non-operation of ICU services weeks after inauguration | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 30: The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) will hold a gate meeting and morcha at Smt M.T. Agarwal Municipal General Hospital in Mulund West on Saturday, January 31, to protest the continued non-operation of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) services more than 45 days after the hospital’s inauguration.

Allegations of mismanagement

Rakesh Shankar Shetty, spokesperson and general secretary of the MPCC, alleged deliberate mismanagement in the functioning of the hospital.

According to Shetty, the 470-bed civic hospital — rebuilt at a reported cost exceeding ₹470 crore — was inaugurated in mid-December 2025 and projected as a state-of-the-art super-specialty facility catering to Mulund and surrounding areas. However, he claimed that several critical services, including the ICU, have yet to become operational.

Patients referred to distant hospitals

Shetty alleged that critically ill patients are being referred to distant hospitals such as Sion Hospital, leading to treatment delays, increased health risks and severe financial strain on families. He pointed out that the impact is especially harsh on economically weaker sections that rely on public healthcare facilities.

“This inauguration was done for political optics, not patient welfare,” Shetty said. “Life-saving services like ICUs remain non-functional, forcing patients either into private hospitals or to travel long distances for treatment. This is unacceptable.”

Warning of intensified agitation

Issuing a warning to the authorities, Shetty said that failure to make ICU services fully operational within the next 50 days would expose the government’s lack of commitment to public health. He added that the Congress would intensify its agitation until responsibility is fixed and corrective action is taken.

Key demands outlined

The MPCC’s key demands include the immediate commissioning of ICU and other pending facilities, full transparency regarding post-inauguration delays and expenditure, and accountability of both civic and state authorities.

