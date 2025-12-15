Bizarre Moment! Fan Casually Throws Cigarette At Singer's Mouth During Live Concert In Turkey, Here's How He Reacts | X @DailyTurkic

A bizarre moment during a live concert in Turkey has gone viral after a fan casually threw a cigarette at renowned Turkish rapper and singer Sagopa Kajmer while he was performing on stage. The unexpected incident, captured on camera, has sparked shock and debate online over concert etiquette and performers' safety.

According to visuals circulating on social media, Sagopa Kajmer was deeply engaged in his performance when a fan from the audience suddenly tossed a cigarette toward him. In a surprising turn of events, the cigarette landed directly in the singer’s mouth. Momentarily stunned, Sagopa quickly reacted and managed to catch the cigarette in his hand before anything more serious could happen.

WATCH VIDEO:

A fan just casually threw a cigarette into the singer’s mouth while he was performing in Türkiye 🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/qsk5yVYM6Y — Daily Turkic (@DailyTurkic) December 14, 2025

The rapper then held up the cigarette, showing it to the audience, clearly surprised and slightly amused by the strange act. His reaction suggested disbelief at what fans might throw at artists during live performances. The crowd responded with mixed reactions, including cheers and laughter, while the singer briefly paused before continuing the show.

Many social media users have pointed out that the incident could have ended dangerously. Had the cigarette gone down his throat or hit his face or eyes, it could have resulted in serious injury. Others highlighted that throwing objects at performers is not only disrespectful but also poses significant safety risks.

Sagopa Kajmer, known for his influential role in Turkish hip-hop and his loyal fan base, did not appear to escalate the situation or call for security intervention during the performance. However, the clip has reignited discussions around stricter crowd control measures at concerts and the responsibility of fans to maintain basic decorum.

While the video of the incident is going viral on the Internet and netizens are amused at how the cigarette perfectly landed into the singer's mouth, and how it looked 'casual and cool.'