 Bizarre Moment! Fan Casually Throws Cigarette At Singer's Mouth During Live Concert In Turkey, Here's How He Reacts
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralBizarre Moment! Fan Casually Throws Cigarette At Singer's Mouth During Live Concert In Turkey, Here's How He Reacts

Bizarre Moment! Fan Casually Throws Cigarette At Singer's Mouth During Live Concert In Turkey, Here's How He Reacts

A bizarre moment during a live concert in Turkey has gone viral after a fan casually threw a cigarette at renowned Turkish rapper and singer Sagopa Kajmer while he was performing on stage. The unexpected incident, captured on camera, has sparked shock and debate online over concert etiquette and performers' safety.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Monday, December 15, 2025, 09:50 AM IST
article-image
Bizarre Moment! Fan Casually Throws Cigarette At Singer's Mouth During Live Concert In Turkey, Here's How He Reacts | X @DailyTurkic

A bizarre moment during a live concert in Turkey has gone viral after a fan casually threw a cigarette at renowned Turkish rapper and singer Sagopa Kajmer while he was performing on stage. The unexpected incident, captured on camera, has sparked shock and debate online over concert etiquette and performers' safety.

According to visuals circulating on social media, Sagopa Kajmer was deeply engaged in his performance when a fan from the audience suddenly tossed a cigarette toward him. In a surprising turn of events, the cigarette landed directly in the singer’s mouth. Momentarily stunned, Sagopa quickly reacted and managed to catch the cigarette in his hand before anything more serious could happen.

WATCH VIDEO:

The rapper then held up the cigarette, showing it to the audience, clearly surprised and slightly amused by the strange act. His reaction suggested disbelief at what fans might throw at artists during live performances. The crowd responded with mixed reactions, including cheers and laughter, while the singer briefly paused before continuing the show.

FPJ Shorts
PSSSB Punjab Group D Recruitment 2025: Last Chance To Apply For 331 Group D Positions; Here’s How To Apply
PSSSB Punjab Group D Recruitment 2025: Last Chance To Apply For 331 Group D Positions; Here’s How To Apply
Corona Remedies Shares Shine On Debut, Investors Gain Over 38% On Listing
Corona Remedies Shares Shine On Debut, Investors Gain Over 38% On Listing
'Peak Desi Behaviour': Indian Tourists In Thailand Get Trolled For Blocking Queue Seats With Luggage; VIDEO
'Peak Desi Behaviour': Indian Tourists In Thailand Get Trolled For Blocking Queue Seats With Luggage; VIDEO
Kareena Kapoor Steps Out In Maison Valentino To Meet Messi In Mumbai
Kareena Kapoor Steps Out In Maison Valentino To Meet Messi In Mumbai

Many social media users have pointed out that the incident could have ended dangerously. Had the cigarette gone down his throat or hit his face or eyes, it could have resulted in serious injury. Others highlighted that throwing objects at performers is not only disrespectful but also poses significant safety risks.

Read Also
'Messi In Traditional Attire': JSW Group Gifts GOAT Footballer His Portrait With Wife Antonela;...
article-image

Sagopa Kajmer, known for his influential role in Turkish hip-hop and his loyal fan base, did not appear to escalate the situation or call for security intervention during the performance. However, the clip has reignited discussions around stricter crowd control measures at concerts and the responsibility of fans to maintain basic decorum.

While the video of the incident is going viral on the Internet and netizens are amused at how the cigarette perfectly landed into the singer's mouth, and how it looked 'casual and cool.'

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Peak Desi Behaviour': Indian Tourists In Thailand Get Trolled For Blocking Queue Seats With...

'Peak Desi Behaviour': Indian Tourists In Thailand Get Trolled For Blocking Queue Seats With...

Bizarre Moment! Fan Casually Throws Cigarette At Singer's Mouth During Live Concert In Turkey,...

Bizarre Moment! Fan Casually Throws Cigarette At Singer's Mouth During Live Concert In Turkey,...

Mumbai Hit-And-Run VIDEO: Young Boy Injured After Wrong-Side Biker Knocks Him Down In Lokhandwala;...

Mumbai Hit-And-Run VIDEO: Young Boy Injured After Wrong-Side Biker Knocks Him Down In Lokhandwala;...

'I'm A Father & Brother Too': Bengaluru Auto Driver's Handwritten Note Makes Woman Feel Safe During...

'I'm A Father & Brother Too': Bengaluru Auto Driver's Handwritten Note Makes Woman Feel Safe During...

'Messi In Traditional Attire': JSW Group Gifts GOAT Footballer His Portrait With Wife Antonela;...

'Messi In Traditional Attire': JSW Group Gifts GOAT Footballer His Portrait With Wife Antonela;...