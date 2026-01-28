Rohit Shetty Buys ₹4.57 Crore Hummer EV, Enjoys A Drive In Mumbai - VIDEO

Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty once again grabbed attention, not for a film announcement but for a new addition to his impressive car collection. The director has purchased a GMC Hummer EV, an all-electric luxury SUV priced at around Rs 4.57 crore in India, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama.

Known for his larger-than-life action films and high-octane stunts, the Hummer EV seems like a perfect fit for Shetty’s personality. With its bold, boxy design, massive road presence and futuristic look, the electric SUV is among the most expensive and eye-catching vehicles owned by a Bollywood filmmaker.

Reportedly, the GMC Hummer EV is powered by electric motors and is known globally for its powerful performance despite being an electric vehicle. It combines the rugged DNA of the iconic Hummer brand with modern technology and sustainability, making it a standout in the luxury EV segment.

Rohit Shetty's car collection

The Hummer EV now joins an already enviable list of luxury and performance cars in Shetty’s garage. His collection reportedly includes a Ford Mustang valued at around Rs 80 lakh, a Range Rover Sport worth Rs 1.64 crore, a Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 priced at approximately Rs 2.65 crore, and a Lamborghini Urus estimated at Rs 3.5 crore.

Shetty’s love for cars is well known. The filmmaker often shares glimpses of his vehicles on social media and has frequently incorporated dramatic car chases and explosive action sequences into his films.

His popular cop universe - Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi - is filled with stylised entries, roaring engines and adrenaline-pumping chase scenes.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shetty last directed Singham Again. He is busy with the shoot of action-packed film inspired by the life of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria. The film reportedly stars John Abraham and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles.