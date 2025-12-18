 Mumbai: 2 People Injured After Gas Cylinder Catches Fire At Chembur MHADA Colony; Blaze Quickly Contained
A gas cylinder caught fire in a Chembur MHADA colony house on Thursday morning, injuring two people. A senior citizen suffered 7–8% burns and is being treated at Rajawadi Hospital, while another person sustained minor injuries. The fire, confined to the cylinder and gas pipe, was quickly extinguished. This is the second gas cylinder fire reported in the area within two days.

Shefali Parab-Pandit
Updated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Mumbai: 2 People Injured After Gas Cylinder Catches Fire At Chembur MHADA Colony; Blaze Quickly Contained

Mumbai: Two people were injured after a gas cylinder caught fire in a house at an MHADA colony in Chembur on Thursday morning. While one person suffered minor injuries, a senior citizen sustained 8% burn injuries and is being treated at the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar.

About The Incident

The incident occurred at around 8.15 am on Thursday in Room No. 113, located on the first floor of a ground-plus-eight-storey building at Mahul Gaon in Chembur. According to fire officials, the fire was confined to the LPG cylinder, regulator and gas supply pipe inside the room. The blaze was extinguished immediately, and the two family members were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

According to the BMC’s Disaster Management Cell, Kabrej Khan (41) sustained minor injuries, while Mukhtar Ahmad Khan (70) suffered 7–8% burn injuries. Both have been admitted to Rajawadi Hospital, where their condition has been reported as stable.

Meanwhile, this is the second incident of a gas cylinder fire reported in the last two days. On Tuesday afternoon, two people sustained burn injuries following a gas cylinder blast in a chawl at Mankhurd.

