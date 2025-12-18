BNCMC–MCED Skill Development Programme Sees Strong Response From Women, Boosting Employability And Self-Entrepreneurship In Bhiwandi

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to implement the initiative was signed on December 3, with a special focus on empowering less-educated women by equipping them with practical, income-generating skills. |

Bhiwandi: The Bhiwandi–Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC), in collaboration with the Maharashtra Centre for Entrepreneurship Development (MCED), has received an encouraging response from women to its skill and micro-entrepreneurship development programme aimed at enhancing employability and self-employment opportunities.

MoU signed to empower less-educated women with income-generating skills

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to implement the initiative was signed on December 3, with a special focus on empowering less-educated women by equipping them with practical, income-generating skills. As part of the programme, multiple training courses have been introduced, and the registration process is currently underway at the BNCMC headquarters. Over the past week, hundreds of women have participated enthusiastically, reflecting growing interest in skill-based livelihoods.

The programme, centred on women’s welfare and empowerment, offers a wide range of courses across three key sectors. Under Fashion and Beauty, training will be provided in fashion designing, jewellery designing, boutique management, and beauty and wellness services. The Food and Home-Based Industry segment includes courses in food processing, culinary skills, handmade soap and candle making, napkin production, bouquet crafting, and aroma-based products. Meanwhile, the Technical and Industrial category focuses on powerloom industry-based skill development, logistics operations, and data entry training.

Dedicated guidance centre helps streamline enrolment process

To facilitate smooth enrolment, a guidance and registration centre for women has been operational at the municipal headquarters for the past week. Officials said that more than 250 women have already registered within a short span of time, underlining the strong demand for such initiatives.

All registered participants will be trained within Bhiwandi itself, ensuring easier access to the courses and enabling women to secure local employment opportunities or start their own small enterprises after completing the training. Civic officials believe the initiative will play a significant role in strengthening women’s economic independence while contributing to the city’s grassroots entrepreneurship ecosystem.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/