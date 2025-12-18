Panvel Municipal Corporation Completes Preparations To Ensure Free, Fair, And Smooth Elections

Panvel Municipal Corporation | FPJ

Mumbai: The Panvel Municipal Corporation has completed extensive preparations for the municipal elections scheduled to be held on January 15, 2025, following the announcement of the election programme by the State Election Commission, civic officials said on Tuesday.

Election Machinery Fully Prepared, Says Commissioner

“The entire administrative machinery is fully prepared to conduct the elections in a smooth, transparent and impartial manner,” said Municipal Commissioner and Election Officer Mangesh Chitale. “All arrangements—from manpower deployment to technical facilities—have been planned in accordance with the State Election Commission’s guidelines.”

Chitale said coordination has been established between the municipal administration and the police to ensure law and order and strict implementation of the Model Code of Conduct. “From the appointment of returning officers to the deployment of flying squads, every aspect of the election process has been put in place. The administration is ready to successfully conduct this democratic exercise,” he said.

According to civic officials, the final ward structure of the Panvel Municipal Corporation was notified on October 6, 2025, with the approval of the State Election Commission. The city has 20 wards, each electing three corporators, taking the total strength of the civic body to 78 members, of which 50 per cent of the seats are reserved for women.

Election Management Teams and Staff Deployment

To manage election operations, the civic body has set up six zonal offices and appointed six Returning Officers and 12 Assistant Returning Officers. “Around 4,500 officers and staff will be deployed across these zonal offices to ensure the election process is conducted efficiently,” an official said.

Special teams have also been constituted to enforce the Model Code of Conduct and monitor candidate expenditure. “An Election Monitoring Committee to ensure strict compliance with election norms,” the official added.

Surveillance Measures to Prevent Malpractices

To prevent malpractices during the election period, the administration has deployed videography surveillance teams to monitor rallies, meetings and campaign expenditure. Check-posts will also be operational across the city to prevent the movement of weapons and illegal materials. “Any complaint related to violation of the Model Code of Conduct will be addressed immediately through grievance redressal cells set up at the municipal and ward levels,” officials said.

Highlighting efforts to boost voter participation, Chitale said a comprehensive voter awareness drive is underway. “Through the SVEEP programme, we are reaching out to young voters, women, senior citizens and persons with disabilities to emphasise the importance of voting and increase turnout,” he said.

Appealing to political parties and citizens, Chitale added, “We urge all stakeholders to strictly follow the Model Code of Conduct and cooperate with the administration so that the Panvel Municipal Corporation elections are conducted in a free, fair and peaceful manner.”

