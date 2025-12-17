Mumbai News: Masjid Bunder's Jain Derasar, Residents & Merchants Seek MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha’s Intervention In Legal Battle Over Wine Shop Near 193-Year-Old Temple

Jain temple members and local residents seek ministerial support over a liquor shop dispute near Shree Anantnathji Jain Derasar in Mumbai | Photo Credits: Salman Ansari

Mumbai, Dec 16: In a significant move to gain political support, residents and a local business association have joined Mumbai’s second-oldest Jain temple, Shree Anantnathji Jain Derasar, in appealing to cabinet minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha for urgent public and legal backing in a contentious land dispute now before the courts.

Liquor Shop Near Derasar Sparks Legal Battle

The Free Press Journal reported on November 20 that members of the Jain temple are fighting to shut down the Anand Wine Shop on Kazi Sayed Street, which they allege is operating illegally just 13 metres from the derasar’s back gate.

A writ petition was filed in the Bombay High Court challenging the Mumbai city collector’s order, which stated that the derasar’s back gate was not in use, thereby upholding the operational legality of the liquor shop.

Residents, Traders Join Temple Committee

Recently, a delegation comprising derasar committee members, members of the Jain community, residents of Kazi Sayed Street, and representatives of the Ghee Merchants Association met Lodha and urged him to intervene in the matter. The delegation also wrote to the minister, requesting key actions such as extending public and legal support and raising the issue at the government level.

Claims Of Ignored Records And Community Distress

In the letter, the delegation alleged that they were compelled to seek judicial intervention after the district collector passed an order against the devotees and the local community.

They claimed that they had submitted official records, including a building plan approved in 1989, a property card, and RTI replies from the civic body, which confirm the structural and approval status of the temple, but to no avail.

Concerns Over Religious Sentiments And Public Order

The delegation further alleged that the operation of the wine shop has resulted in serious disturbance to religious practices, posed a threat to peace and public order, caused mental and emotional distress to devotees, led to constant inconvenience to residents and traders, and inflicted deep injury to the religious sentiments of the Jain community.

Appeal For Fair Government Response

The letter, undersigned by Hemant Shah of the Ghee Merchants Association, urged Lodha to stand with the devotees, traders and residents, while also ensuring that government departments respond fairly and lawfully during the court proceedings.

Wine Shop Owner Denies Allegations

Notably, the wine shop’s owner, Sushil Khatanhar, had earlier told The Free Press Journal that the business has been operating for 25 years without any objection from local residents.

“The temple’s back gate has not opened in the last 30 years, and they have recently started opening it to make it an issue against us. This is a tactic used to harass us so that we give up our shop,” he said.

