 Mumbai News: Police Recover Senior Citizen’s Bag With ₹70,000 Heart Device From Taxi Within An Hour
Mumbai News: Police Recover Senior Citizen’s Bag With ₹70,000 Heart Device From Taxi Within An Hour

Mumbai Police recovered a senior citizen’s bag containing a ₹70,000 heart medical device left in a taxi within an hour. Using CCTV footage, the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg Police traced the cab and safely returned the bag, earning praise for swift action.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 11:29 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai police personnel return a recovered bag containing a vital heart medical device to a senior citizen after tracing a taxi using CCTV footage | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 16: In a prompt and efficient response, the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg Police successfully traced and recovered a bag forgotten in a taxi by a senior citizen within just one hour.

Senior Citizen Alerts Police Immediately

The complainant, Mehmood Khan (62), a retired resident of Madina Building, Musafir Khana, Mumbai, had boarded a taxi from Churchgate to return home at Baburao Shette Chowk. After alighting from the taxi, he inadvertently left behind his bag inside the vehicle.

Vital Medical Device Among Contents

The bag contained a foreign heart medical device belonging to his four-year-old grandson from Bahrain, valued at approximately ₹70,000, along with other essential medicines.

Realising the loss, Khan immediately approached the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg Police Station and informed the duty officer, PSI Pradeep More, about the incident.

CCTV Tracking Leads To Recovery

Acting swiftly, PSI More alerted the Crime Detection Team, following which police personnel HC Samir Salunke, HC Krishna Gawade, PC Bhagwat Pakhare, and PC Sagar Hemade sprang into action. Using CCTV footage, the team traced the concerned taxi, contacted the driver, and called him to the police station.

Mumbai Police Reunite Intellectually Disabled Man, Nephew Of Gujarat Ex-MLA, Missing Since 2014
article-image

Relief For Family, Praise For Police Team

As a result of the prompt efforts, the missing bag was safely recovered and handed over to Mehmood Khan within an hour, bringing immense relief to the family, especially considering the medical importance of the device.

Senior police officials praised the team for their quick response and effective use of technology in resolving the matter swiftly.

