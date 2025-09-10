 Passenger Who Escaped Death Testifies Against Dismissed RPF Constable Chetansinh Chaudhary In Jaipur-Mumbai Train Killings Case
Public prosecutor Sudhir Sapkale examined the “lucky” passenger who could have been another victim of Chaudhary. On the request of prosecution, the identity of the witness has been withheld for security.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 10:13 AM IST
The dismissed RPF constable Chetansinh Chaudhary, who shot dead four people on Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express on July 31, 2023. | File Pic

Mumbai: The dismissed RPF constable Chetansinh Chaudhary, who shot dead four people on Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express on July 31, 2023, had also held a man and his wife at gun point but they were saved after other passengers intervened. This man pulled the chain, he told the court in the ongoing trial on Tuesday.

Survivor Questioned in Court

The witness was travelling in Coach S-5 and identified Chaudhary as well as the gun used by him in the court. He said he was sitting on the side lower berth when a woman came running and said that somebody had killed someone. Then he saw an RPF personnel, whom he later identified as Chaudhary, coming towards their coach. The witness went and stood next to his wife. “The RPF person came closer to us and was looking at us and pointed a gun at us,” he said.

When other passengers intervened, Chaudhary was taken aback and moved. Taking the chance, the witness moved back and pulled the chain.

