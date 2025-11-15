Central Railway Mazdoor Sangh Threatens Work-To-Rule Agitation As FIR On Union Leaders Sparks Tension, Risking Fresh Service Delays

The Central Railway Mazdoor Sangh (CRMS) has warned of a potential ‘work-to-rule’ agitation by motormen in response to an FIR filed by the Government Railway Police (GRP) against two of its leaders, Vivek Shisodia and SK Dubey. | X @Railwhispers

Mumbai: The Central Railway Mazdoor Sangh (CRMS) has warned of a potential ‘work-to-rule’ agitation by motormen in response to an FIR filed by the Government Railway Police (GRP) against two of its leaders, Vivek Shisodia and SK Dubey, along with several other unidentified union members.

Flash Strike Triggers Hour-Long Rail Disruption

The FIR was filed for unlawful assembly for a flash strike by motormen on November 6. This disrupted local train services for nearly an hour, causing significant inconvenience to commuters and resulting in heavy crowds at key stations, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

Under the threatened ‘work-to-rule’ agitation, motormen would carry out only their routine duties, refusing any additional responsibilities. Given that over 20% of posts of CR motormen are currently vacant in the Mumbai division, even a partial slowdown could severely affect local train operations.

Railway Administration Tries to Limit Protest

Sources indicate that the administration is attempting to defuse the protest by employing a divide-and-conquer strategy. Efforts are reportedly underway to keep members of other unions – including NRMU and Rail Kamgar Sena – away from the protest, which could limit its overall impact.

However, insiders suggest that motormen are largely united, especially as Shisodia, one of the accused leaders, is himself a motorman. This solidarity increases the likelihood that any agitation by CRMS could be effective. If implemented, the action could once again disrupt services and put pressure on the authorities to address the unions’ concerns.

