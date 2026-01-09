Postal Voting Facility For Thane Election Duty Employees; 11,500 Staff Appointed

Returning Officers Trained Ahead Of January 15 Elections | Representational Image I File

Thane: A special facility for postal voting has been made available so that the employees appointed for the Thane Municipal Corporation elections are not deprived of their right to vote. The municipal administration has claimed that employees have started postal voting and are responding well to this facility.

The municipal elections in all the states are being held on the same day. Voting will take place on January 15, and counting of votes will take place on January 16. A large number of government officials and employees have been appointed for election work on both these days. There are a total of 2013 polling stations in 33 wards of Thane Municipal Corporation. A total of 11,500 employees, including reserved employees, have been appointed for the elections at this location. All these employees are working in various establishments and their names are registered in the voter lists of Mumbai, Dombivli, Kalyan, Badlapur, Nerul, Panvel, etc.

To enable the officers and employees appointed for election duty to exercise their right to vote, the Thane Municipal Corporation has provided a special facility for postal voting. A large number of employees are taking advantage of this facility.

Police personnel on duty on election day have also accepted postal ballots, informed Commissioner and Election Returning Officer Saurabh Rao. The employees have filled the prescribed postal ballot papers and submitted them to the ward committee-wise appointed Election Returning Officers at their place of residence. Due to this process, the voting rights of the employees will remain intact, said Dinesh Tayade, Nodal Officer for postal voting and Deputy Commissioner.

Thane Municipal Corporation's Appeal

The municipality has appealed that those who have not yet collected their postal ballots should collect them from the offices of the ward committee-wise appointed Election Returning Officers of the Thane Municipal Corporation. The administration has claimed that due to this facility, officers and employees on election duty will be able to exercise their right to vote through postal ballots.

