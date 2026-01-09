'Sena’s Name Etched In Marathi Psyche Cannot Be Erased': Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray | X/@ShivSenaUBT_

Mumbai: Just as attempts to erase the name of former Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh from Latur will never succeed, no matter how hard you try, you cannot wipe out the name Shiv Sena engraved in the hearts of Marathi people, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray asserted on Thursday.

In an exclusive interaction with Navshakti–Free Press Journal, Uddhav Thackeray - noted photographer, architect of the Shiv Shakti–Bhim Shakti alliance, proponent of the ‘Mi Mumbaikar’ concept and former chief minister - spoke candidly on a wide range of issues against the backdrop of the upcoming BMC elections.

You had won 84 seats in the last BMC elections and formed the civic body government. Now Raj Thackeray is with you. How many seats do you expect to win?

We have come together because Mumbai is facing a serious threat, and this alliance is meant to avert it. For years, there was a hidden agenda to swallow Mumbai, which Shiv Sena never allowed. We will not allow it now either. That is why the first thing they tried was to erase the name Shiv Sena itself.

Ravindra Chavan from the BJP tried to erase the memory of former CM Vilasrao Deshmukh from Latur. Before doing that, one must ask - who were you, who are you now, what is your mindset? Actor Riteish Deshmukh has already given a fitting reply. You can erase a written line, but you cannot erase something engraved in people’s hearts.

Congress and AAP seem to have distanced themselves from you. How much will that matter?

There has been no merger among MVA partners, so I don’t think it will make much difference.

How do you assess the current administration of the BMC?

Mumbai has deteriorated badly over the last four years. There is no guardian to run the city properly. Through administrators, the ruling powers at the state level have taken control of Mumbai. That is precisely why we have come together - to rebuild a better Mumbai.

Mumbai is expanding, population is rising and infrastructure is under immense pressure.

These things must be addressed in phases. That is exactly what we did for 25 years, which is why Mumbaikars entrusted the city to us. They will do so again, because our past work is clearly documented in our information booklet.

What do you think about the city’s roads and infrastructure?

Mumbaikars don’t even have proper footpaths to walk on. Traffic congestion has become a burning issue. Vehicles have increased, but there is no adequate public parking space.

Nearly 90% of the city is dug up. Where are people supposed to walk? At the same time, they have crippled BEST. Instead, they pushed Metro projects where they weren’t needed. Even after the Metro came up, traffic on roads remains the same. If the Metro was meant to ease traffic, why hasn’t it done so?

Rising pollution and environmental degradation are major concerns for Mumbaikars…

There is environmental pollution, and there is political pollution too. Pollution affects everyone - Hindus and Muslims alike. Then why divide people on religious lines? Don’t Hindus face potholes, water shortages, traffic jams and lack of footpaths? Why are these real issues ignored? Air pollution and environmental degradation are the real problems.

Women are forced to launch movements like ‘Right to Pee’ due to lack of public toilets. How will this be addressed?

I agree facilities are inadequate, mainly because development is happening without planning. Money is being spent where it is not needed. Were all these road works and Metro projects truly necessary? Instead, women should have been provided with toilets. Towers are being built, but women in slums still lack basic toilets - it is shameful. Dharavi residents are being pushed towards the Deonar dumping ground. We have united against this mindset.

