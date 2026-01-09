Maharashtra Govt Clears ₹923 Crore Integrated Traffic Management System Project For 869 Accident-Prone Road Stretches Across State

The Maharashtra government approves a Rs 923 crore Integrated Traffic Management System to improve road safety across accident-prone stretches in the state | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 09: The state government has cleared a proposal for the establishment of an Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) at 869 accident-prone areas across a total of 21,400 km of roads in 36 districts of Maharashtra.

Supreme Court directive on road safety

The Supreme Court, in a writ petition in 2015, had constituted a Road Safety Committee to review road safety matters from time to time and directed it to submit reports to the apex court.

“The committee had ordered the creation of a separate road safety fund for road safety-related work. Accordingly, a ‘Road Safety Fund Control Committee’ was established under a government decision in September 2016 to approve various projects related to road safety,” said a government official.

Administrative approval granted

“The proposal for installing a 4G/5G mobile technology-based Wireless Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) at 869 accident-prone areas (black spots) across 36 districts of Maharashtra, with a total estimated cost of Rs 923 crore, has been given administrative approval by the state government,” the official said.

Control rooms planned across districts

As per government sources, control rooms will be set up at Thane, Panvel, Pune, Nashik, Satara, Dhule, Kolhapur, Ahmednagar, Ratnagiri, Aurangabad, Nanded, Latur, Solapur, Jalgaon, Chandrapur, Nagpur, Akola, Amravati, Yavatmal and Gondia.

