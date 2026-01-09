Navi Mumbai Civic Elections 2026: Panel Voting System Sparks Political Debate, Smaller Parties Allege Marginalisation

The introduction of the panel voting system in Navi Mumbai civic elections triggers debate as political parties raise concerns over its impact on smaller outfits | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Jan 09: Even as the corporation and the Navi Mumbai administration have been promoting the panel voting system—being implemented for the first time in the city—as a mechanism that will help residents get their civic issues resolved faster, several political parties have raised objections, alleging that the move is a calculated attempt to marginalise smaller political outfits and independent candidates.

How the new system works

Under the new panel or multi-member ward system, each ward in Navi Mumbai will elect more than one corporator. Wards numbered 1 to 27 will elect four corporators each, designated as seats A, B, C and D, while ward number 28 will elect three corporators for seats A, B and C.

This marks a significant shift from the earlier single-member ward system, requiring voters to cast multiple votes within the same ward. The panel in each ward consists of these four or three candidates.

Accordingly, voters in wards 1 to 27 will have to cast four separate votes—one for each seat—while voters in ward 28 will cast three votes. The principle of ‘one seat, one vote’ will strictly apply, meaning a voter can choose only one candidate per seat of the panel. A separate NOTA option will also be available for each seat.

Colour-coded ballot units introduced

To minimise confusion, the Election Commission has introduced separate, colour-coded ballot units on electronic voting machines for each seat. Seat A will be marked in white, seat B in light pink, seat C in light yellow, and seat D in light blue. Voters will need to press one button for each seat, and a beep sound will confirm the completion of the voting process.

Civic body defends move

Civic officials and supporters of the panel system argue that the move will enhance public access to elected representatives. “If one corporator is unavailable or fails to address a grievance, residents will have the option of approaching another corporator from the same ward. This increases accountability and ensures better service delivery,” said a senior civic official.

Smaller parties voice concern

However, smaller political parties and independent candidates have expressed strong reservations. They claim the system favours larger parties with wider organisational reach and resources.

“A candidate who has strong grassroots support in one locality will now need coordinated backing across the entire ward. This makes it nearly impossible for smaller parties to survive independently,” said a leader of a regional party, requesting anonymity.

Another party functionary alleged, “This is a deliberate attempt to force smaller players into alliances with bigger parties, effectively erasing their political identity.”

Mixed views from legal experts

Advocate Kaustubh More from the UBT faction Sena acknowledged both sides of the debate. “While the panel system may pose challenges for smaller parties and independent candidates, it does offer clear benefits to voters,” he said.

“The general public will now have four choices and four corporators to approach. If this advantage is used effectively, development works within the ward can be carried out at a faster pace,” he added.

Voting completion confirmation

“After casting all the votes for a panel, the voter will hear a beep sound that indicates the voting is complete,” the election officer said.

