 Palghar News: 'Illegal Constructions In Vasai-Virar Endanger Lives,' Says Forest Minister Ganesh Naik, Warns Of Strict Crackdown Within 24 Hours
Forest Minister Ganesh Naik warned that rising illegal constructions in Vasai-Virar pose a serious threat to lives, citing encroachments on forest land and criminal activities. He said the civic chief has launched a major crackdown and assured strict action against offenders within 24 hours.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 08:49 PM IST
Forest Minister and Palghar Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik | X - @NaikSpeaks

Vasai-Virar, Jan 09: Forest Minister and Palghar Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik, speaking at the ‘Loksatta Loksamvad’ programme, warned that illegal constructions in Vasai-Virar are increasing and pose a direct threat to citizens’ lives. He claimed that the Municipal Commissioner has initiated a major crackdown to curb such unauthorised structures.

Encroachments spread across region

In recent times, illegal constructions have mushroomed significantly across Vasai-Virar. This is not limited to private lands; land mafias have also encroached upon Forest Department land to erect unauthorised buildings and commercial units. These illegal structures are increasingly becoming hubs for criminal activities.

Drug unit found on forest land

A few months ago, a drug manufacturing unit was discovered in an unauthorised building on Forest Department land in the Pelhar area of Nalasopara. Addressing the collapse of a four-storey illegal building in Virar five months ago, Minister Naik made several key remarks during the event.

Demolition drive underway

Forest Minister Ganesh Naik stated, “Following the building collapse, Vasai-Virar Municipal Commissioner Manoj Kumar Suryawanshi has launched a massive demolition drive. Immediate action will be taken wherever new illegal constructions are found.”

Assurance to affected residents

Regarding the victims who lost their homes in the tragedy, he said, “Poor people who bought rooms in that ill-fated building have lost everything. I will compel the government to consider their plight, as the residents are not at fault in this matter.”

Strict warning on forest land

He further issued a stern warning regarding forest land: “I will not let anyone take even an inch of the Forest Department’s land. If it is proven with evidence that encroached land belongs to the Forest Department, action will be taken against the individual within 24 hours.”

