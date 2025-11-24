‘Meri Beti Ke Pair Ki Haddi Kaise Tod Di’: FIR Filed After 7-Year-Old Girl Fractures Leg Near Gurugram School

Parents confront teachers at Gurugram’s Lady Florence Convent School after alleging their daughter suffered leg fractures | Image: X

A viral video from Lady Florence Convent School’s Madanpuri branch in Gurugram has sparked widespread outrage after parents accused school staff of negligence. In the footage, the girl’s parent can be heard confronting teachers, asking, “Jawab dijiye, meri beti ke pair ki haddi tod di hai aap logon ne. Do haddi tod di hain… meri beti ke pair ki haddi kaise tod di aap logon ne?” The child’s family claims she suffered fractures in her leg following the alleged incident inside the school premises.

FIR Filed and Incident Details

A seven-year-old girl sustained two fractures in her right leg near the school, prompting her family to file an FIR on Sunday against unknown persons, citing negligence by the school administration.

According to the Times of India report, the Class II student was reportedly injured while boarding the school bus on November 10. Her father, Kashish Sethi, alleged the child was handed over to her mother with the explanation that she had “slipped.” For four days, the child was unable to stand or walk, raising suspicion. An X-ray on November 15 at Supreme Diagnostic confirmed two fractures in her right leg.

She was later taken to Park Hospital, Palam Vihar, on November 16, where doctors placed her leg in a plaster cast. The father claimed the school “did not provide any support during the ordeal.”

Parents Allege Safety Lapses

According to the report, the child’s mother, Sonia Sethi, accused the school of failing to ensure safe road-crossing arrangements. The school is located on the busy Madanpuri Road, and its transport bus parks across the street due to lack of internal parking. Sonia said the school hurried children across the road without proper supervision, putting them at risk.

School’s Response

The school stated that three nannies are assigned daily to assist children crossing the road. On the day of the incident, one nanny was attending another student while the Class II student stood on the footpath. According to the administration, the child lost her balance, and a bike hit her foot. The school also claimed that CCTV footage is unclear due to obstruction and that they are seeking footage from neighboring cameras, as per the TOI report.

The administration further questioned the delay in obtaining an X-ray, alleging the parents raised the issue only after a fee reminder was issued.

Investigation Underway

According to the report, police have deputed SI Naresh to collect evidence and record statements. On November 23, the local head constable inspected the site. CCTV footage from 1:35 pm to 1:50 pm on November 10 reportedly shows the girl being hit by a bike while crossing the road divider; the bike fled the scene.

An FIR was registered at New Colony police station under sections 281 and 125(b) of BNS and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act against unknown persons. Authorities continue to collect statements and evidence as the investigation unfolds.