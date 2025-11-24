Chhattisgarh Board Exam 2026 Datesheet Out; Details Here

Chhattisgarh Board Exam 2026 Datesheet | cgbse.nic.in

Chhattisgarh Board Exam 2026 Datesheet: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has issued the Chhattisgarh Board Exam 2026 Datesheet. The CGBSE Class 10 and 12 timetable has been published on the official website of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in.

Chhattisgarh Board Exam 2026 Datesheet: Full Schedule

According to the official timetable, the Class 10 board test will begin on February 21 and end on March 13, 2026. The exam will be held in a single shift, from 9 a.m. to 12.15 p.m. The Class 10 exam will begin with a Hindi paper and end with Singing, Driving, and Painting papers for PWD kids.

The state's Class 12 board exams will start on February 20 and conclude on March 18, 2026. The exam will be conducted in a single shift, from 9 a.m. to 12.15 p.m. The exam is scheduled with Geography and Physics and concludes with a Psychology paper.

Chhattisgarh Board Exam 2026 Datesheet: How to download?

To download the exam timetable, applicants should follow the instructions below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Chhattisgarh Board Exam 2026 Datesheet link.

Step 3: After this, candidates need to check the dates carefully.

Step 4: Now, the Chhattisgarh Board Exam 2026 Datesheet will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the Chhattisgarh Board Exam 2026 Timetable and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Chhattisgarh Board Exam 2026: Passing marks

Students must score at least 33% marks in each subject to clear their examinations.

Chhattisgarh Board Exam 2026: Practical exam

The Class 12 practical exam will be held at the assessment centre for self-study applicants. Practical/project exams might be held on weekends or holidays if necessary. This examination will be performed in accordance with the 12th-grade syllabus.