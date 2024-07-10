 'Cheap Po*n Addict Mentality': Jiya Shankar SLAMS X User For Passing Racist Remarks On Her Viral Photo
'Cheap Po*n Addict Mentality': Jiya Shankar SLAMS X User For Passing Racist Remarks On Her Viral Photo

Jiya Shankar rose to prominence with her appearance in the Marathi film Ved alongside Riteish Deshmukh.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, July 10, 2024, 12:38 PM IST
Actress Jiya Shankar, who rose to fame as a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT 2, recently took to social media to criticise a netizen for making racist comments on her viral photo.

A user on X shared Shankar's photo and wrote, "I hate my mind..time to go to hell!!" Reacting to this, the actress replied, "I hope you rot in hell! So women are not suppose to take pictures with black people be it their friends/colleagues/fans or people like you will come out with their cheap racist p*rn addict mentality thinking of p*rn even if its a normal decent picture ?"

"Now I know why p*rn is banned in our country! People laughing & supporting this shit should be ashamed of themselves," she concluded.

