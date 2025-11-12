 'He Is Doing Fine': Dharmendra's Cousin, Filmmaker Guddu Dhanoa, Visits Him After Hospital Discharge, Shares Update - Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'He Is Doing Fine': Dharmendra's Cousin, Filmmaker Guddu Dhanoa, Visits Him After Hospital Discharge, Shares Update - Video

'He Is Doing Fine': Dharmendra's Cousin, Filmmaker Guddu Dhanoa, Visits Him After Hospital Discharge, Shares Update - Video

Veteran actor Dharmendra has been discharged from Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital after being treated for breathlessness. Doctors confirmed he will continue recovery at home. Family members and Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, visited him. His family urged privacy and dismissed false rumours about his health or demise.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 12:00 PM IST
article-image
'He Is Doing Fine': Dharmendra's Cousin, Filmmaker Guddu Dhanoa, Visits Him After Hospital Discharge, Shares Update, Video | File Pic & PTI

Mumbai: As veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra was taken to his home after his discharge from the hospital, his cousin and filmmaker Guddu Dhanoa paid a visit to him.

Guddu spoke with the media stationed outside the actor’s home in the Juhu area of Mumbai briefly after meeting him, and said, “He is doing fine. I can’t say anything further, I don’t know much about it”.

Dharmendra was admitted to the hospital for breathlessness. He received visits from his family members, including Hema Malini, Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol, as well as film stars including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Govinda. Aamir Khan, accompanied by his girlfriend Gauri Spratt, also visited the hospital.

Read Also
'Respect Him, He Loves You': Sunny Deol's Team Issues Statement After Dharmendra Is Discharged From...
article-image
Read Also
Dharmendra Discharged From Hospital, To Receive Treatment At Mumbai Home; Video Of Ambulance...
article-image
Read Also
'Confusion Hai, Pata Nahi': Karishma Tanna Reacts To Dharmendra's Health - Watch Video
article-image

The veteran actor, who had been on ventilator support at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, was discharged on Wednesday. Hospital sources confirmed that the actor will continue treatment at home.

FPJ Shorts
'He Is Doing Fine': Dharmendra's Cousin, Filmmaker Guddu Dhanoa, Visits Him After Hospital Discharge, Shares Update - Video
'He Is Doing Fine': Dharmendra's Cousin, Filmmaker Guddu Dhanoa, Visits Him After Hospital Discharge, Shares Update - Video
Tenneco Clean Air India Raises ₹1,080 Crore From Anchor Investors A Day Before IPO Opening
Tenneco Clean Air India Raises ₹1,080 Crore From Anchor Investors A Day Before IPO Opening
Reliance Infrastructure Reports 50% Dip In Net Profit To ₹1,911.19 Crore, Looking To Raise $600 Million To Fund Growth Plans
Reliance Infrastructure Reports 50% Dip In Net Profit To ₹1,911.19 Crore, Looking To Raise $600 Million To Fund Growth Plans
MCC NEET UG 2025: Stray Vacancy Round Seat Allotment Expected Soon; Choice Filling Extended Till Today
MCC NEET UG 2025: Stray Vacancy Round Seat Allotment Expected Soon; Choice Filling Extended Till Today

On Wednesday, Dr. Pratit Samdani from Breach Candy Hospital addressed the media, as he said, “Respected Mr Dharmendra Deol ji has been discharged from the Breach Candy Hospital this morning at 7.30 am and his treatment and management with recovery will continue at home”.

In a statement, his son, actor Sunny Deol’s team also confirmed the same, as they said, “Mr. Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family’s privacy during this time. We appreciate everyone’s love, prayers, and good wishes for his continued recovery, good health, and long life. Please respect him because he loves you”.

Read Also
Dharmendra Hospitalised In Mumbai: Look Back At The Veteran Actor's Viral Fitness Video At 89
article-image

The actor’s health status has sparked a frenzy among his fans, and the media, which also led to confusion at many instances. While the rumours about his demise kept doing rounds, his wife Hema Malini, his elder son Sunny Deol’s team and daughter Esha Deol refuted these rumours saying the actor is responding well to the treatment. Esha Deol also pulled up the media for being in an overdrive to spread “false news”.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'He Is Doing Fine': Dharmendra's Cousin, Filmmaker Guddu Dhanoa, Visits Him After Hospital...

'He Is Doing Fine': Dharmendra's Cousin, Filmmaker Guddu Dhanoa, Visits Him After Hospital...

Meet Dharmendra's Talented Granddaughter Prerna Gill Making Waves As An Author

Meet Dharmendra's Talented Granddaughter Prerna Gill Making Waves As An Author

Govinda Health Update: Actor Had Severe Headache & Felt Dizzy Before Hospitalisation, Now Advised...

Govinda Health Update: Actor Had Severe Headache & Felt Dizzy Before Hospitalisation, Now Advised...

Anupamaa Written Update, November 12: Tension Rises As Prem's Scam In Kothari Business Is Revealed

Anupamaa Written Update, November 12: Tension Rises As Prem's Scam In Kothari Business Is Revealed

'Gotta Pull Yourself Up': Sara Ali Khan Shows Fiery Boxing Moves, Nails Pull-Up Exercise In New Gym...

'Gotta Pull Yourself Up': Sara Ali Khan Shows Fiery Boxing Moves, Nails Pull-Up Exercise In New Gym...