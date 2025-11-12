'Respect Him, He Loves You': Sunny Deol's Team Issues Statement After Dharmendra Is Discharged From Hospital

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra was discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Wednesday morning (November 12). Soon after Sunny Deol's team issued a statement and requested privacy. He also thanked Dharmendra's fans and well-wishers for praying for his speedy recovery.

The Gadar actor also reportedly urged everyone to avoid speculating about his father's health condition.

"Mr Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family’s privacy during this time," the statement read.

It further mentioned, "We appreciate everyone’s love, prayers, and good wishes for his continued recovery, good health, and long life. Please respect him because he loves you."

Earlier today, Dr Pratit Samdani from Breach Candy Hospital informed media, "Respected Mr Dharmendra Deol ji has been discharged from the Breach Candy Hospital this morning at 7.30 am and his treatment and management with recovery will continue at home."

VIDEO | Mumbai: Veteran actor Dharmendra discharged from Breach Candy Hospital. Dr. Pratit Samdani says, "Respected Mr Dharmendra Deol ji has been discharged from the Breach Candy Hospital this morning at 7.30 am and his treatment and management with recovery will continue at… pic.twitter.com/IlDc5wwmUy — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 12, 2025

The 89-year-old actor, who was admitted over a week ago after complaining of breathlessness, had been under medical supervision for several days.

A video shared by paparazzi accounts on social media on Wednesday morning showed an ambulance arriving at Dharmendra’s Juhu residence, followed by his son Bobby Deol's car.

On November 11, several reports falsely claimed that Dharmendra had passed away. Reacting to the rumours, the actor's daughter Esha Deol wrote on Instagram, "The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable and recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papa’s speedy recovery."

Hema Malini also lashed out, saying, "What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dharmendra is set to star next Sriram Raghavan's upcoming film Ikkis.