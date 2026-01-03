Police And Doctors Celebrate Maharashtra Police Raising Day With Friendly Cricket Match To Promote Harmony In Palghar District

Maharashtra Police Raising Day celebrations | X @BEEDPOLICE

Palghar, Maharashtra: As part of the Maharashtra Police Raising Day celebrations, the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate organised a friendly cricket match between police personnel and orthopaedic doctors on Friday morning to promote coordination, goodwill and social harmony.

Match Held at Bhayandar Under Guidance of Police Commissioner

The match was held at Netaji Subhashchandra Bose Ground in Bhayandar (West) at 7.30 am, following the guidance of Police Commissioner Niket Kaushik. Such activities are conducted annually during Police Raising Day week to strengthen community relations and inter-professional cooperation.

The friendly match aimed to foster mutual understanding, discipline and camaraderie between two important pillars of society — the police and the medical fraternity. Players from both teams showcased spirited performance and sportsmanship throughout the game.

The 10-over match saw the police team batting first and setting a target of 92 runs for the doctors’ team. Owing to an all-round performance by Deputy Commissioner of Police Ashok Virkar, the police team emerged victorious.

The winning and runner-up teams were felicitated with trophies and mementos by dignitaries present on the occasion.

Senior Police Officials Grace the Occasion

Senior police officials present included DCP Rahul Chavan (Zone 1), DCP Virkar (Headquarters and Special Branch), ACP Sohail Sheikh (Navghar Division), ACP Tanaji Barde (Headquarters), along with other officers and staff.

Representing the Orthopaedic Doctors Association were team captain Dr Charan Jadhav, Dr Mahesh Salunke, Dr Dhananjay Kalyankar, Dr Santosh Yadav, Dr Omkar Rashinkar, Dr Arunesh Shukla, Dr Nandkumar Mishra, Dr Ganesh, Dr Sunil, Dr Digvijay, Dr Sanjay and several other doctors.

The event highlighted the importance of cooperation between police and healthcare professionals, reinforcing the spirit of service, health awareness and social unity.

