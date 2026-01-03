Ahead Of Panvel Municipal Corporation Elections, Major Setback For Shekap And Shiv Sena (UBT) As Several Leaders Join BJP

Panvel Municipal Corporation | FPJ

Panvel: In a significant political development ahead of the Panvel Municipal Corporation elections, the Shetkari Kamgar Party (Shekap) and the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) suffered a setback after several leaders and office-bearers joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday.

Shekap Leaders from Ward No. 9 Switch Allegiance to BJP

From Ward No. 9, Shekap candidate Karuna Naik formally entered the BJP along with Asudgaon’s former sarpanch Nandkumar Naik, former sarpanch Vijay Bhopi and former corporator Sunil Naik. In a parallel development, Shiv Sena (UBT) functionaries from Ward No. 2 — T

Taloja subdivision chief Haresh Patil, Tondare sub-branch chief Vasudev Patil, and party workers Sushant Naik, Narendra Naik and Tejas Ghatge also switched allegiance to the BJP.

BJP Leadership Welcomes New Entrants at Panvel Office

The induction programme was held at the BJP’s Panvel taluka and city central office, where the new entrants were welcomed by Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur, North Raigad district BJP president Avinash Koli and state council member Arunseth Bhagat.

Several BJP leaders, candidates and party workers were present at the event. Party sources said the latest round of defections has further strengthened the BJP’s position in Panvel, while causing concern within opposition ranks amid the ongoing election campaign.

