 Mumbai Weather Update For Jan 4, 2026: Air Quality Slips Into Severe Category, AQI Hits 356
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Weather Update For Jan 4, 2026: Air Quality Slips Into Severe Category, AQI Hits 356

Mumbai Weather Update For Jan 4, 2026: Air Quality Slips Into Severe Category, AQI Hits 356

A dense layer of smog covered large parts of Mumbai on January 4, sharply reducing visibility as the city’s overall AQI touched 356. Several areas reported severe pollution levels, while others remained unhealthy. The weather department forecast hazy conditions over the next 24 hours, with temperatures ranging between 20 and 31 degrees Celsius.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Sunday, January 04, 2026, 01:31 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Weather Update For Jan 4, 2026 |

Mumbai: A thick blanket of smog engulfed large parts of Mumbai city, reducing visibility across on Sunday, January 4. According to the data from air quality monitoring platform AQI.in, showed Mumbai’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 356 at 12.15 PM, once again bringing Mumbai’s worsening air pollution crisis into the light. The temperature hovered around 29 degree Celsius.

What weather is Mumbai expected to experience today?

According to the Regional Meteorological Department (RMC) Mumbai, forecast partly cloudy conditions with haze across the city and suburbs is expected over the next 24 hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 31 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Several areas in the city reported severe air quality levels, including Malad (305), Deonar (307), Mazgaon (305), Chakala in Andheri East (306), Andheri West (305), Colaba (314) and Navy Nagar (307). While unhealthy air quality was recorded in Kandivali (223), Borivali East (260), Mulund West (223), Powai (250), Thane (270), Navi Mumbai (285), Bandra (283), Bandra Kurla Complex (293) and Vile Parle West (297).

FPJ Shorts
After KKR Row, Mustafizur Rahman Named In Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 Squad, Litton Das To Captain
After KKR Row, Mustafizur Rahman Named In Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 Squad, Litton Das To Captain
BMC Election 2026: Uddhav Thackeray Urges State Election Commission 'Cancel Elections Where Candidates Chosen Unopposed...'
BMC Election 2026: Uddhav Thackeray Urges State Election Commission 'Cancel Elections Where Candidates Chosen Unopposed...'
After US Attack On Venezuela, What Will Happen To Crude Oil, Gold, Silver & Copper Prices? Experts Explain
After US Attack On Venezuela, What Will Happen To Crude Oil, Gold, Silver & Copper Prices? Experts Explain
Exploring Triveni Sangam: The Sacred Land And Its Spiritual Significance
Exploring Triveni Sangam: The Sacred Land And Its Spiritual Significance

As per standard air quality classifications, AQI levels between 0 and 50 are considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘moderate’, 101 to 200 ‘poor’, 201 to 300 ‘unhealthy’, and readings above 300 fall under the ‘severe’ or ‘hazardous’ category.

Read Also
FPJ Dialogue: Mahayuti Will Deliver Mumbai’s Next 'Marathi' Mayor; 116 BMC Seats Already Gone...
article-image

Mumbaikars Rant on Social Media Over Worsening AQI

Mumbaikars also took to social media and shared viuslas on thick smog and expressed anger and concern over the city's worsening air quality. Many users questioned why construction activity continued at full scale despite the AQI crossing hazardous levels, calling it a clear failure of pollution control measures.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BMC Election 2026: Uddhav Thackeray Urges State Election Commission 'Cancel Elections Where...

BMC Election 2026: Uddhav Thackeray Urges State Election Commission 'Cancel Elections Where...

Mumbai: Society Security Guard Arrested For Robbing & Brutally Assaulting Student In Andheri East

Mumbai: Society Security Guard Arrested For Robbing & Brutally Assaulting Student In Andheri East

'Affidavit Not Enough to Relinquish Property Rights,' Mumbai Civil Court Holds As 4 Sisters Win...

'Affidavit Not Enough to Relinquish Property Rights,' Mumbai Civil Court Holds As 4 Sisters Win...

Bombay High Court Quashes FIR Against Husband & Relatives In Matrimonial Cruelty Case

Bombay High Court Quashes FIR Against Husband & Relatives In Matrimonial Cruelty Case

Mumbai Weather Update For Jan 4, 2026: Air Quality Slips Into Severe Category, AQI Hits 356

Mumbai Weather Update For Jan 4, 2026: Air Quality Slips Into Severe Category, AQI Hits 356