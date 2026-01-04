Mumbai Weather Update For Jan 4, 2026: Air Quality Slips Into Severe Category, AQI Hits 356

Mumbai Weather Update For Jan 4, 2026 |

Mumbai: A thick blanket of smog engulfed large parts of Mumbai city, reducing visibility across on Sunday, January 4. According to the data from air quality monitoring platform AQI.in, showed Mumbai’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 356 at 12.15 PM, once again bringing Mumbai’s worsening air pollution crisis into the light. The temperature hovered around 29 degree Celsius.

What weather is Mumbai expected to experience today?

According to the Regional Meteorological Department (RMC) Mumbai, forecast partly cloudy conditions with haze across the city and suburbs is expected over the next 24 hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 31 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Several areas in the city reported severe air quality levels, including Malad (305), Deonar (307), Mazgaon (305), Chakala in Andheri East (306), Andheri West (305), Colaba (314) and Navy Nagar (307). While unhealthy air quality was recorded in Kandivali (223), Borivali East (260), Mulund West (223), Powai (250), Thane (270), Navi Mumbai (285), Bandra (283), Bandra Kurla Complex (293) and Vile Parle West (297).

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As per standard air quality classifications, AQI levels between 0 and 50 are considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘moderate’, 101 to 200 ‘poor’, 201 to 300 ‘unhealthy’, and readings above 300 fall under the ‘severe’ or ‘hazardous’ category.

Mumbaikars Rant on Social Media Over Worsening AQI

Mumbaikars also took to social media and shared viuslas on thick smog and expressed anger and concern over the city's worsening air quality. Many users questioned why construction activity continued at full scale despite the AQI crossing hazardous levels, calling it a clear failure of pollution control measures.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/