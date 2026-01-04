'Affidavit Not Enough to Relinquish Property Rights,' Mumbai Civil Court Holds As 4 Sisters Win Rights To Father's Flat | Representational Image

Mumbai: The civil court has ruled that merely signing an affidavit giving no objection for the transfer of property in the name of a brother does not amount to relinquishing their rights in the property. The court allowed a suit filed by four sisters seeking their share in their father’s property. The suit was filed on August 21, 2014, by four sisters — Sunanda Patil, Sushma Waingankar, Nanda Solanki and Vanita Rajput — against their brother Prabhakar More.

They also made Priyadarshini Cooperative Housing Society Ltd and builder Sheetal Sagar Builder & Developers Pvt. Ltd parties to the suit. The sisters claimed they are daughters and legal heirs, along with their brother, of late Dattaram More who died in 1971. Dattaram owned a room in Priyadarshini society in Lokmanya Nagar, Dadar. After his death, the room stood in the name of his wife Lilavati. All the children lived in the house with their mother. Later, the property was taken up for redevelopment.

The sisters alleged that despite their objection, the defendants allotted the new premises in the redeveloped building to their brother in place of the old premises. They filed the suit seeking a declaration that they are also joint owners of the property along with their brother. In defence, the brother claimed the sisters suppressed material facts. He said the premises was transferred to his name since 1986. The sisters had executed an affidavit on February 13, 1986 giving no objection for transfer of their rights in the old premises in his favour. Prabhakar said he had filed an application before MHADA on March 18, 1982, for transfer of tenancy from his late father’s name to his own.

The chief officer collected information through a letter dated August 5, 1982 and transferred the premises to his name. As per letter dated March 8, 1987, MHADA recorded Prabhakar as sole owner. The sisters never revoked their NOC from 1986 to 2014. During inspection on October 11, 2012, MHADA found Prabhakar and his family in possession. Hence, the plaintiffs have no rights.

After recording evidence from both sides, the court noted that the plaintiffs have sufficiently proved that the sisters and brother, being legal heirs and successors of late Dattaram More, are joint owners of the old and new premises. The plaintiffs have never relinquished their legal rights in the premises in favour of their brother.

