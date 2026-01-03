Navi Mumbai News: 3 Held For Assaulting Traffic Police During New Year Naka Bandi In Panvel

3 Held For Assaulting Traffic Police During New Year Naka Bandi In Panvel | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: Three men were taken into custody for allegedly arguing with and assaulting traffic police personnel during a vehicle-checking drive at a naka bandi in Panvel on New Year’s Eve, leaving a traffic constable injured.

The incident took place around 2.30 am on December 31 at Shivshambho Naka, where traffic police had intensified checks as part of security arrangements for New Year celebrations. Police said the accused objected when officers stopped a car belonging to their relatives for inspection, following which a verbal altercation broke out and escalated into a physical scuffle.

During the incident, the accused allegedly abused and pushed the on-duty traffic police personnel. In the scuffle, police constable Dnyaneshwar Pawar fell to the ground and sustained an injury to his hand.

Based on a complaint lodged by the traffic police, the Panvel City Police registered a case against Kalpesh Tulshiram Juge (30), Pranay Sanjay Patil (28), and Tulshiram Gangaram Pawar (43), all residents of Karanjade in Panvel. The trio has been booked under Sections 132, 352, 351(2), 221 read with 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for obstructing a public servant and assault.

“Strict action will be taken against anyone who tries to obstruct police personnel performing their official duties, especially during sensitive periods like New Year celebrations,” a senior Panvel City Police officer said.

Police said the accused were detained, served notices as per procedure, and later released. Further investigation is being carried out under the supervision of Panvel City Police officials.

