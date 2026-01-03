Navi Mumbai News: CIDCO Speeds Up Kondhane Dam Work, Targets Completion By 2029

CIDCO has so far acquired around 70 per cent of the required private land, while acquisition of the remaining land is progressing at a faster pace. |

Navi Mumbai: To meet the rapidly rising water demand of Navi Mumbai and the Navi Mumbai International Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA), the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has accelerated key processes related to the Kondhane Dam Project, including land acquisition and rehabilitation of project-affected people (PAPs). CIDCO has so far acquired around 70 per cent of the required private land, while acquisition of the remaining land is progressing at a faster pace.

The Kondhane Dam is a crucial part of CIDCO’s long-term water security planning, with the water requirement of CIDCO and NAINA areas projected to reach 1,275 million litres per day (MLD) by 2050 due to rapid urbanisation, mass housing projects, the Navi Mumbai International Airport and the expanding metro network. At present, CIDCO meets its water demand through multiple sources, including the Hetawane Water Supply Scheme, Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikran’s Patalganga project, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s Morbe Dam and MIDC-owned Barvi Dam.

“To meet the future water demand of Navi Mumbai and the NAINA region, CIDCO is implementing several measures, among which the Kondhane Dam Project is a key initiative. The processes related to this project have been expedited, and considering CIDCO’s ambitious infrastructure and housing projects, efforts are being made to complete the dam within the planned timeframe,” a CIDCO official said.

The Maharashtra government entrusted CIDCO with the implementation of the Kondhane Dam Project in 2017. Originally planned by the Konkan Irrigation Development Corporation, the dam will be constructed across the Ulhas River near Kondhane village in Karjat taluka of Raigad district. The project, based on Roller Compacted Concrete (RCC) technology, was awarded in June 2025 at a cost of Rs 1,318.89 crore and will have a water supply capacity of 250 MLD. The dam will measure 1,195 metres in length, 70 metres in width and 79.50 metres in height.

As part of the project, around 366 hectares of forest land clearance and 97 hectares of private land acquisition are required, along with the rehabilitation of 138 families. CIDCO has already identified and acquired land for compensatory afforestation.

In addition, CIDCO has initiated the tender process for the construction of a tunnel to convey raw water from the Kondhane Dam to the proposed water treatment plant at Mohope village in Panvel taluka. The tunnel project, estimated to cost Rs 2,700 crore, will involve tunnelling at a depth of 90 to 130 metres using modern Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) technology and is expected to be completed by early 2030.

Once completed, the water supply system will enable 24x7 water supply to nearly 20 lakh residents across NAINA and adjoining CIDCO areas through gravity flow, eliminating pumping arrangements and reducing energy costs, said the official.

