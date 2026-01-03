Mumbai News: 27 Evacuated, Woman Injured As Fire Breaks Out In Andheri West High-Rise

27 Evacuated, Woman Injured As Fire Breaks Out In Andheri West High-Rise | Representational Image

Mumbai: At least 27 residents were safely evacuated, while one woman sustained smoke inhalation injuries, after a fire broke out in a high-rise building in Andheri West on Saturday afternoon. The fire, which was confined to electrical wiring, was completely extinguished within two and half hours, an official said.

The fire broke out at 2.10 pm on Saturday on the first floor of the ground-plus-18-storey Chandiwala Pearl Regency building, located opposite the Andheri Subway. The blaze was confined to electrical wiring in the electric duct between the first and fourth floors, affecting electrical installations, false ceilings, and other materials in the passage, as well as the gymnasium and its contents on the first floor.

Officials from the Mumbai Fire Brigade rushed to the spot with eight fire engines and four jumbo water tankers. However, thick black smoke inside the building hampered rescue operations. "Five men and four women were rescued using ladders from the third and fourth floors by fire brigade personnel, while 18 other residents were evacuated via the staircase,” a fire official said.

Simran Sheikh (27), a resident of the third floor, suffered suffocation due to smoke inhalation. She was rescued and taken to the civic-run Cooper Hospital for treatment. “The fire-fighting system of the building was in working condition. However, materials in the gymnasium on the first floor were damaged. The electric wiring of the building has been shut down, and work is underway by the electric company to restore power,” a fire official said. The fire was extinguished at around 4.35 pm.

