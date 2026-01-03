 ‘Shah Rukh Khan Ke Liye 3 Ghante’: Kid Claims He Waited 4 Hours Meet Kriti Sanon At Mumbai Airport; Netizens Ask If He’s The Same King Actor Fan - Watch Video
A video has made it to social media, in which a kid tells actress Kriti Sanon that he has been waiting for four hours to click a picture with her. The actress, who was sitting in the car, obliges and clicks a picture with the kid. However, netizens wonder whether he is the same kid who told Shah Rukh Khan that he waited three hours for him.

Murtuza Iqbal
Updated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 03:45 PM IST
article-image
Kriti sanon / Shah Rukh Khan | Instagram

Fans doing crazy things for their favourite stars is nothing new. A video has made it to social media, in which a kid, who is Kriti Sanon's fan, tells her that he was waiting for four hours to meet her. In the video, we can see that Kriti has already sat in the car, but as the fan tells her about waiting for four hours, she happily poses with him.

Later, when the kid requests her to click a picture with his father, the actress says sorry and closes the car door. Watch the video below...

Netizens Wonder If He Is The Same Kid Who Told Shah Rukh Khan That He Waited For 3 Hours

Shah Rukh Khan was also recently spotted at Mumbai airport with his family. While the actor was walking towards his car, there was a fan shouting that he has been waiting for him for three hours. However, in the video, we can only hear the fan's voice and can't see it.

So, netizens are wondering whether the kid meeting Kriti is the same who was waiting to meet SRK. A netizen commented, "Isi nae SRK.ko bh awaz lagai the kay 3 hrz say wait krha hoon (sic)."

Another Instagram user wrote, "Srk keliye 3 ghante 😂 kriti keliye 4 ghante (sic)." One more netizen commented, "Ye to vahi hai jo Shahrukh ko uncle bol raha tha!! Papparazi ka hi baccha hai kya ye? (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Tamannaah Bhatia With Her Fan

It looks like fans are eager to meet their favourite stars in New Year's. Even Tamannaah Bhatia's ardent fan was clicked with the actress at the airport. Watch the video below...

But well, it is good to see that fans are not misbehaving with these stars, as in the past few weeks, we have seen multiple videos where fans mobbed stars and misbehaved with them.

