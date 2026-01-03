Nupur Sanon Gets Engaged To BF Stebin Ben Ahead Of Udaipur Wedding, Emotional Kriti Sanon Hugs Them: 'Easiest Yes I've...'

Nupur Sanon, Stebin Ben | Photo Via Instagram

Kriti Sanon’s sister, Nupur Sanon, is engaged! The actress got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, singer Stebin Ben, and amid wedding reports of a Udaipur ceremony, Nupur finally shared dreamy pictures from her magical proposal.

Nupur Sanon Engaged To Stebin Ben

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Nupur wrote, "In a world full of maybes, I found the easiest YES I’ve ever had to say."

In the first photo, Stebin is seen on his knees proposing to Nupur as carnival dancers hold placards reading 'Will you marry me?', while the second picture shows the bride-to-be flaunting her huge diamond ring against a dreamy backdrop, with sister Kriti also seen hugging the newly engaged couple.

Check it out:

Nupur can be seen dressed in a floral dress. Stebin, on the other hand, wore a white shirt, blue blazer and matching pants.

Celebs React

Soon after Nupur dropped dreamy photos from her proposal, celebrities in the comments section sent love to the couple. Zaheer Iqbal, singer Sachet Tandon, actor Karan Tacker and celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover dropped heart emojis.

Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain wrote, "Congratulations." Priyanka Chahar Choudhary wrote, "Congratulationsssss."

About Nupur Sanon, Stebin Ben's Wedding

While the couple is yet to confirm their wedding, reports suggest their wedding festivities will be spread over three days, on January 9, 10 and 11, with the main ceremony scheduled for January 11.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the wedding will be a private yet lavish affair attended by close friends and family, with limited presence from the film and music industry, keeping the celebrations largely intimate. "Nupur and Stebin wanted to keep the wedding personal. It’s more about family and longtime friends than a large industry gathering," added the report.