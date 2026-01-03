 Nupur Sanon Gets Engaged To BF Stebin Ben Ahead Of Udaipur Wedding, Emotional Kriti Sanon Hugs Them: 'Easiest Yes I've...'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentNupur Sanon Gets Engaged To BF Stebin Ben Ahead Of Udaipur Wedding, Emotional Kriti Sanon Hugs Them: 'Easiest Yes I've...'

Nupur Sanon Gets Engaged To BF Stebin Ben Ahead Of Udaipur Wedding, Emotional Kriti Sanon Hugs Them: 'Easiest Yes I've...'

Kriti Sanon's sister, Nupur Sanon, is engaged! The actress said yes to longtime boyfriend, singer Stebin Ben. Sharing dreamy proposal pictures, Nupur wrote, "In a world full of maybes, I found the easiest YES I’ve ever had to say." Stebin went down on one knee as dancers held placards, while Nupur flaunted her diamond ring and sister Kriti hugged the couple.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 01:21 PM IST
article-image
Nupur Sanon, Stebin Ben | Photo Via Instagram

Kriti Sanon’s sister, Nupur Sanon, is engaged! The actress got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, singer Stebin Ben, and amid wedding reports of a Udaipur ceremony, Nupur finally shared dreamy pictures from her magical proposal.

Nupur Sanon Engaged To Stebin Ben

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Nupur wrote, "In a world full of maybes, I found the easiest YES I’ve ever had to say."

In the first photo, Stebin is seen on his knees proposing to Nupur as carnival dancers hold placards reading 'Will you marry me?', while the second picture shows the bride-to-be flaunting her huge diamond ring against a dreamy backdrop, with sister Kriti also seen hugging the newly engaged couple.

FPJ Shorts
Kerala's Left Front Legislator Antony Raju Convicted In 36-Year-Old Underwear Evidence Tampering Case
Kerala's Left Front Legislator Antony Raju Convicted In 36-Year-Old Underwear Evidence Tampering Case
'Gig Model Does Not Pressure Riders, Flexible Schedules & Welfare Benefits Make Reliable Source Of Income': Zomato CEO
'Gig Model Does Not Pressure Riders, Flexible Schedules & Welfare Benefits Make Reliable Source Of Income': Zomato CEO
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 03, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Narmada Sambad Morning Saturday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 03, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Narmada Sambad Morning Saturday Weekly Draw
Mumbai Metro Line 3 To Start Additional Train Services From January 5, Daily Trips To Rise From 265 To 292
Mumbai Metro Line 3 To Start Additional Train Services From January 5, Daily Trips To Rise From 265 To 292

Check it out:

Read Also
Nupur Sanon's Fiance: Who Is Stebin Ben? All About The Singer Who's Set To Marry Kriti Sanon's...
article-image

Nupur can be seen dressed in a floral dress. Stebin, on the other hand, wore a white shirt, blue blazer and matching pants.

Celebs React

Soon after Nupur dropped dreamy photos from her proposal, celebrities in the comments section sent love to the couple. Zaheer Iqbal, singer Sachet Tandon, actor Karan Tacker and celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover dropped heart emojis.

Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain wrote, "Congratulations." Priyanka Chahar Choudhary wrote, "Congratulationsssss."

About Nupur Sanon, Stebin Ben's Wedding

While the couple is yet to confirm their wedding, reports suggest their wedding festivities will be spread over three days, on January 9, 10 and 11, with the main ceremony scheduled for January 11.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the wedding will be a private yet lavish affair attended by close friends and family, with limited presence from the film and music industry, keeping the celebrations largely intimate. "Nupur and Stebin wanted to keep the wedding personal. It’s more about family and longtime friends than a large industry gathering," added the report.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nupur Sanon Gets Engaged To BF Stebin Ben Ahead Of Udaipur Wedding, Emotional Kriti Sanon Hugs Them:...

Nupur Sanon Gets Engaged To BF Stebin Ben Ahead Of Udaipur Wedding, Emotional Kriti Sanon Hugs Them:...

Bigg Boss 10 Fame Nitibha Kaul Gets Engaged; Finally Reveals Fiance Jags Bagh's Face In Dreamy...

Bigg Boss 10 Fame Nitibha Kaul Gets Engaged; Finally Reveals Fiance Jags Bagh's Face In Dreamy...

Is Jiya Shankar Dating Kaaran Dhanak? Bigg Boss OTT Fame Confirms Relationship After Engagement...

Is Jiya Shankar Dating Kaaran Dhanak? Bigg Boss OTT Fame Confirms Relationship After Engagement...

Is Akshaye Khanna A Part Of The Border 2 Song Ghar Kab Aaoge? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Pictures

Is Akshaye Khanna A Part Of The Border 2 Song Ghar Kab Aaoge? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Pictures

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 29: Ranveer Singh Starrer Finally Shows A Drop, Collects...

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 29: Ranveer Singh Starrer Finally Shows A Drop, Collects...