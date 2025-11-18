 Navi Mumbai: NMMC Releases Draft Reservation List For 2025 Polls; 56 Seats Reserved For Women
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Releases Draft Reservation List For 2025 Polls; 56 Seats Reserved For Women

A total of 111 seats will be contested, with 56 of them reserved for women across all categories. The distribution includes seats for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes and the General category, each with a proportional allocation for women.

Sameera Kapoor Munshi
Updated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 06:51 AM IST
NMMC | File Photo

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has issued the draft reservation list for the 2025 general elections, following the final ward structure published in the government gazette on October 6, 2025.

111 Seats, 56 Reserved for Women Across Categories

A total of 111 seats will be contested, with 56 of them reserved for women across all categories. The distribution includes seats for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes and the General category, each with a proportional allocation for women.

Detailed Ward-Wise Reservation Breakup Released

The corporation has provided the ward-wise breakup for all 28 wards, listing reservation categories such as Scheduled Caste (Women), Scheduled Tribe (Women), OBC, OBC (Women), General and General (Women).

Corrections Incorporated After SEC Revisions

The State Election Commission (SEC) recently issued corrections to the earlier draft, prompting changes in a few wards. Ward 6(C) has been revised to OBC (Women), while Ward 6(D) has been marked as General. In Ward 16, seat 16(A) has been updated to OBC and seat 16(C) has been changed to General (Women). These amendments have now been included in the updated reservation document.

Objections Invited Until November 24

The NMMC has invited objections and suggestions from citizens, political parties and stakeholders. Submissions may be made between November 17 and November 24 at the municipal headquarters, the election office or the respective ward offices. Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Kailas Shinde has stated that all submissions will be reviewed before the final reservation list is announced.

Political Activity Likely to Intensify

With the release of the draft reservation list, political activity in Navi Mumbai is expected to pick up as parties assess the changes ahead of the municipal elections.

