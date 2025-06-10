 Vat Purnima Vrat 2025: All You Need To Know About Story And Meaning Behind This Special Fast For Married Women
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleVat Purnima Vrat 2025: All You Need To Know About Story And Meaning Behind This Special Fast For Married Women

Vat Purnima Vrat 2025: All You Need To Know About Story And Meaning Behind This Special Fast For Married Women

Vat Purnima, also called Vat Savitri, is one of the auspicious festivals in the Hindu region celebrated by married women. The festival of Vat Purnima observes the legendary story of Savitri and Satyavan. It is observed on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Jyestha, usually in May or June.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 10:44 AM IST
article-image
Vat Purnima Vrat 2025 | Photo Credit: Peachmode

Vat Purnima, also called Vat Savitri, is one of the auspicious festivals in the Hindu region celebrated by married women. The festival of Vat Purnima observes the legendary story of Savitri and Satyavan. It is observed on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Jyestha, usually in May or June.

Vat Purnima, also known as Jyeshtha Purnima, is particularly significant during the month of Jyeshtha when devotees seek blessings for happiness and prosperity. Vat Purnima is celebrated in the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka and other parts of South India.

About Vat Purnima

Vat Purnima is celebrated by married Hindu women who observe fast and pray for their husband's long life. It holds significant importance in the Hindu religion and is considered a lucky day in the year. As we get ready to celebrate the auspicious day, below are a few rituals you should know.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: BMC Demolishes Illegal Gurudwara At Lokhandwala Joggers Park After Court Order
Mumbai News: BMC Demolishes Illegal Gurudwara At Lokhandwala Joggers Park After Court Order
IIT Bombay Researchers Uncover How Invisible Mechanical Cues Guide Cell Growth And Tissue Organisation
IIT Bombay Researchers Uncover How Invisible Mechanical Cues Guide Cell Growth And Tissue Organisation
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches WhatsApp Chatbot For Property Tax & Water Bill Payments
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches WhatsApp Chatbot For Property Tax & Water Bill Payments
Maharashtra Politics: NCP Factions Hold Parallel Rallies On 26th Foundation Day
Maharashtra Politics: NCP Factions Hold Parallel Rallies On 26th Foundation Day

Vat Purnima 2025: Date and Time

According to Drik Panchang, the festival is observed on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

Purnima Tithi Begins - 11:35 AM on Jun 10, 2025

Purnima Tithi Ends - 01:13 PM on Jun 11, 2025

The mythology behind Vat Purnima

Vat Purnima Vrat is a sacred festival that commemorates the legendary tale of Savitri and Satyavan. According to legends, Savitri's devotion and determination compelled Yama, the god of death, to restore her husband's life. This story is a symbol of love, loyalty, and spiritual strength.

Read Also
Jyeshtha Purnima Vrat 2025: Everything To Know About Date, Significance, Rituals And More About The...
article-image

Rituals of Vat Purnima Vrat

Devotees, especially married women, should wake up early and take a bath before the Sunrise. They may also take a dip in the Ganga River. Married women visit a Banyan tree and offer flowers, rice with turmeric (akshata), and sweet water at its roots. They also circumambulate the tree three times, tying a sacred cotton thread (raksha) on each round.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kabirdas Jayanti 2025: Everything To Know About Date, Origin, Significance And More

Kabirdas Jayanti 2025: Everything To Know About Date, Origin, Significance And More

7 Ways To Naturally Include Vitamin D Rich Foods In Diet

7 Ways To Naturally Include Vitamin D Rich Foods In Diet

How Yogic Breathing (Pranayama) Can Help Deal With Anxiety & Panic Attacks? Mental Health Expert...

How Yogic Breathing (Pranayama) Can Help Deal With Anxiety & Panic Attacks? Mental Health Expert...

Ram Prashad Bismil Birth Anniversary: Everything To Know About India's Revered Freedom Fighter

Ram Prashad Bismil Birth Anniversary: Everything To Know About India's Revered Freedom Fighter

Rashmika Mandanna Dons ₹1.2 Lakh Hand Embroidered Kurta For 'Kuberaa' Promotions In Chennai

Rashmika Mandanna Dons ₹1.2 Lakh Hand Embroidered Kurta For 'Kuberaa' Promotions In Chennai