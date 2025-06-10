Vat Purnima Vrat 2025: All You Need To Know About Story And Meaning Behind This Special Fast For Married Women

Vat Purnima Vrat 2025 | Photo Credit: Peachmode

Vat Purnima, also called Vat Savitri, is one of the auspicious festivals in the Hindu region celebrated by married women. The festival of Vat Purnima observes the legendary story of Savitri and Satyavan. It is observed on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Jyestha, usually in May or June.

Vat Purnima, also known as Jyeshtha Purnima, is particularly significant during the month of Jyeshtha when devotees seek blessings for happiness and prosperity. Vat Purnima is celebrated in the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka and other parts of South India.

10th June 2025 (Tuesday) - Vat Purnima Vrat

Purnima Tithi Begins - 11:35 AM on Jun 10, 2025 (for New Delhi)

Purnima Tithi Ends - 01:13 PM on Jun 11, 2025



About Vat Purnima

Vat Purnima is celebrated by married Hindu women who observe fast and pray for their husband's long life. It holds significant importance in the Hindu religion and is considered a lucky day in the year. As we get ready to celebrate the auspicious day, below are a few rituals you should know.

Vat Purnima 2025: Date and Time

According to Drik Panchang, the festival is observed on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

The mythology behind Vat Purnima

Vat Purnima Vrat is a sacred festival that commemorates the legendary tale of Savitri and Satyavan. According to legends, Savitri's devotion and determination compelled Yama, the god of death, to restore her husband's life. This story is a symbol of love, loyalty, and spiritual strength.

Rituals of Vat Purnima Vrat

Devotees, especially married women, should wake up early and take a bath before the Sunrise. They may also take a dip in the Ganga River. Married women visit a Banyan tree and offer flowers, rice with turmeric (akshata), and sweet water at its roots. They also circumambulate the tree three times, tying a sacred cotton thread (raksha) on each round.