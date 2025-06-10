Jyeshtha Purnima Vrat 2025: Everything To Know About Date, Significance, Rituals And More About The Auspicious Day

Jyeshtha Purnima Vrat 2025 | FPJ

Jyeshtha Purnima is also known as Vat Purnima. It is a very auspicious and revered day in the Hindu calendar that marks the full moon in the Jyeshtha month. This day is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. Jyeshtha Purnima Vrat is often observed by married women, who perform rituals under the Banyan tree for their family and husbands' healthy and long lives. This sacred fast is particularly significant during the month of Jyeshtha, when devotees seeks blessings for happiness and prosperity.

About Jyeshtha Purnima 2025

The Jyeshtha month begins when the Sun enters Taurus in the second month of the year. The Purnima which falls in this month is called Jyeshtha Purnima. This year, the Jyeshtha Purnima festival will be celebrated on June 10. It is believed that during this time, the earth experiences tremendous heat, and many rivers also dry up or their water level decreases. And therefore, the festivals celebrated during this period tell us about the importance of water. It is believed that taking a dip in holy rivers on this day fulfills all the wishes of devotees.

Jyeshtha Purnima Date and Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, this auspicious day will be observed on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

Purnima Tithi Begins - 11:35 AM on Jun 10, 2025

Purnima Tithi Ends - 01:13 PM on Jun 11, 2025

Rituals of Jyestha Purnima

Devotees, especially married women, should wake up early and take a bath before the Sunrise. They may also take a dip in the Ganga River. Married women visit a Banyan tree and offer flowers, rice with turmeric (akshata), and sweet water at its roots. They also circumambulate the tree three times, tying a sacred cotton thread (raksha) on each round.