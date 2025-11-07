Maharashtra Govt Forms High-Level Committee To Merge Metro Rail Agencies For Unified Operations Across Mumbai Metropolitan Region

Maharashtra Government forms a high-level panel to integrate metro agencies under one unified authority for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region | Representational image

Mumbai: In a major step toward streamlining the management of metro rail services across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the Maharashtra Government has constituted a high-level committee to study and recommend measures for integrating various metro rail agencies operating in the region.

The decision was formalized through a Government Resolution (GR) issued by the Urban Development Department on Thursday. The panel is expected to submit its report within three months of its formation.

MMRDA Chief To Head The Committee

The newly formed committee will be chaired by the Metropolitan Commissioner of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), while the Director (Planning), Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (MMRCL), will serve as the Member-Secretary.

Other members include the Managing Director, Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (Maha Metro); the Managing Director, Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd. (MMMOCL); the Joint Managing Director, CIDCO; and the Joint Secretary, Urban Development Department, Mantralaya, Mumbai.

Move Aims To Eliminate Overlapping Roles And Boost Coordination

According to the GR, multiple agencies are currently responsible for the planning, construction, and operation of metro services in MMR — leading to overlapping functions and coordination challenges.

The state government now aims to merge these agencies into a single, unified metro rail entity to enhance efficiency, streamline operations, and improve the overall commuter experience.

Roadmap To Cover Asset Transfer, Valuation, And Timelines

The committee has been tasked with preparing a comprehensive roadmap for the merger, detailing the phased transfer of assets, valuation methodologies, and timelines for integration. It will also study global models — including successful examples from London and Singapore, where multiple transport agencies were consolidated under a single authority — and recommend suitable adaptations for Mumbai’s metro network.

Administrative, Legal, And Financial Frameworks Under Review

In addition to structural and operational aspects, the committee will examine administrative, financial, and legal frameworks required for the merger. It may also address any other related matters deemed necessary by the chairperson to ensure a smooth and coordinated transition.

Integration Seen As Key Step Toward Unified Metro System

"Once implemented, the integration could mark a significant milestone in Mumbai’s urban transport planning, potentially paving the way for a seamless and unified metro system across the metropolitan region — from planning and construction to daily operations" said an official.

