Mahadev Online Book: Inside The Promotional Powerhouse Fueling India’s Largest Betting Network

Mahadev Online Book, one of the most prominent illegal betting networks, has been making headlines not just for its dubious operations, but also for its aggressive promotional strategies. The promoters of Mahadev Online Book reportedly spend a significant portion of their earnings on promotion and brand visibility, utilizing a team of dedicated individuals to manage various aspects of marketing.

The Special 26 promotional strategy team of Mahadev betting app, as detailed in the Chhattisgarh EOW prosecution complaint, is allegedly led by Akshay Jaju and Yash Chauhan, who head the promotion team, managing all advertising and marketing efforts for Mahadev and its subsidiary betting platforms.Their work spans multiple online channels, including Telegram, Google Ads, Instagram, Facebook, and influencer marketing. Both Jaju and Chauhan are also allegedly responsible for offline marketing activities, creating a comprehensive and relentless promotional machine that ensures Mahadev Book’s and other subsidiary betting constant presence across all the social media platforms.

Shivansh Gautam is another key figure in the promotional network who allegedly plays a crucial role in engaging Mahadev Book’s followers. He is responsible for replying to comments and messages on various social platforms and uploading regular stories to maintain active engagement with the audience.

On the social front, Abhishek Kochebrown allegedly handles the organization of grand parties and events for Mahadev Book and other subsidiary apps. His responsibilities reportedly extend to arranging travel, visas, and accommodations for the promoters’ guests visiting Dubai, reinforcing the betting empire’s luxurious image.Several Mahadev app promoters' parties and celebrity invitations were allegedly arranged by Kochebrown, including travel and stay for prominent events like Saurabh Chandrakar’s wedding ceremony.

Charchit Singh and Shambhuraje Pisal are the alleged administrators of Mahadev Book’s popular Telegram channels.They provide voice updates to followers and manage group discussions. Additionally, they oversee the design of posters and promotional material, ensuring a steady flow of communication within the growing betting community.

Naveen Poster, another key figure,known as Naveen Poster, is allegedly responsible for preparing posters for upcoming casino games, promotional banners, and even WhatsApp display pictures for Mahadev Book, adding a personal touch to the network’s promotional outreach.

Apart from the promotional team, several other individuals play critical roles in managing the day-to-day operations of Mahadev Book. Amit Majethia, also known as Guru, is the mastermind behind the CBTF betting app and a close associate of Saurabh Chandrakar. Ravi Uppal, along with Sachin Bansal (also known as Lala) and Sumit Goyal, are reported to be among the most important figures in Mahadev Book's management, overseeing its financial and operational aspects.

As the Enforcement Directorate (ED) intensifies its investigation into the Mahadev Online Book betting empire, the lavish promotional campaigns of the company have come under sharp scrutiny. The Chhattisgarh EOW prosecution complaint reveals that key members of Mahadev’s promotional team, responsible for its aggressive marketing, have been declared absconding and are allegedly deeply entrenched in the illegal betting syndicate. The agency is also probing a network of high-profile influencers allegedly on the payroll of the betting app’s promotional machinery. Despite mounting legal challenges, the staggering expenditure on marketing and promotions highlights Mahadev's relentless drive to sustain its visibility and influence across social media platforms and beyond.