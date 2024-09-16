 Mahadev Online Book: Inside The Promotional Powerhouse Fueling India’s Largest Betting Network
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaMahadev Online Book: Inside The Promotional Powerhouse Fueling India’s Largest Betting Network

Mahadev Online Book: Inside The Promotional Powerhouse Fueling India’s Largest Betting Network

The promoters of Mahadev Online Book reportedly spend a significant portion of their earnings on promotion and brand visibility, utilizing a team of dedicated individuals to manage various aspects of marketing.

Ashish SinghUpdated: Monday, September 16, 2024, 12:38 AM IST
article-image
AI Generated Image |

Mahadev Online Book, one of the most prominent illegal betting networks, has been making headlines not just for its dubious operations, but also for its aggressive promotional strategies. The promoters of Mahadev Online Book reportedly spend a significant portion of their earnings on promotion and brand visibility, utilizing a team of dedicated individuals to manage various aspects of marketing.

The Special 26 promotional strategy team of Mahadev betting app, as detailed in the Chhattisgarh EOW prosecution complaint, is allegedly led by Akshay Jaju and Yash Chauhan, who head the promotion team, managing all advertising and marketing efforts for Mahadev and its subsidiary betting platforms.Their work spans multiple online channels, including Telegram, Google Ads, Instagram, Facebook, and influencer marketing. Both  Jaju and Chauhan are also allegedly responsible for offline marketing activities, creating a comprehensive and relentless promotional machine that ensures Mahadev Book’s and other subsidiary betting constant presence across all the social media platforms.

Read Also
Mumbai: Sessions Court Grants Bail To Actor Sahil Khan In Lion Book Online Betting Case Linked To...
article-image

Shivansh Gautam is another key figure in the promotional network who allegedly  plays a crucial role in engaging Mahadev Book’s followers. He is responsible for replying to comments and messages on various social platforms and uploading regular stories to maintain active engagement with the audience.

On the social front, Abhishek Kochebrown allegedly handles the organization of grand parties and events for Mahadev Book and other subsidiary apps. His responsibilities reportedly extend to arranging travel, visas, and accommodations for the promoters’ guests visiting Dubai, reinforcing the betting empire’s luxurious image.Several Mahadev app promoters' parties and celebrity invitations were allegedly arranged by Kochebrown, including travel and stay for prominent events like Saurabh Chandrakar’s wedding ceremony.

FPJ Shorts
Mahadev Online Book: Inside The Promotional Powerhouse Fueling India’s Largest Betting Network
Mahadev Online Book: Inside The Promotional Powerhouse Fueling India’s Largest Betting Network
VIDEO: Crocodile Enters Residential Area In Kanpur Village, Caught & Handed Over To Forest Department
VIDEO: Crocodile Enters Residential Area In Kanpur Village, Caught & Handed Over To Forest Department
Maharashtra: MahaGenco To Generate 8,000 Megawatts Of Solar Energy As A Part Of 'Vision 2030'
Maharashtra: MahaGenco To Generate 8,000 Megawatts Of Solar Energy As A Part Of 'Vision 2030'
Madhya Pradesh: Two Medical Students Drown In Dhawari Dam; Found Dead
Madhya Pradesh: Two Medical Students Drown In Dhawari Dam; Found Dead

Charchit Singh and Shambhuraje Pisal are the alleged administrators of Mahadev Book’s popular Telegram channels.They provide voice updates to followers and manage group discussions. Additionally, they oversee the design of posters and promotional material, ensuring a steady flow of communication within the growing betting community.

Naveen Poster, another key figure,known as Naveen Poster, is allegedly responsible for preparing posters for upcoming casino games, promotional banners, and even WhatsApp display pictures for Mahadev Book, adding a personal touch to the network’s promotional outreach.

Read Also
Gujarat Police Arrests Key Associate In Mahadev Betting App Empire
article-image

Apart from the promotional team, several other individuals play critical roles in managing the day-to-day operations of Mahadev Book. Amit Majethia, also known as Guru, is the mastermind behind the CBTF betting app and a close associate of Saurabh Chandrakar. Ravi Uppal, along with Sachin Bansal (also known as Lala) and Sumit Goyalare reported to be among the most important figures in Mahadev Book's management, overseeing its financial and operational aspects.

As the Enforcement Directorate (ED) intensifies its investigation into the Mahadev Online Book betting empire, the lavish promotional campaigns of the company have come under sharp scrutiny. The Chhattisgarh  EOW prosecution complaint reveals that key members of Mahadev’s promotional team, responsible for its aggressive marketing, have been declared absconding and are allegedly deeply entrenched in the illegal betting syndicate. The agency is also probing a network of high-profile influencers allegedly on the payroll of the betting app’s promotional machinery. Despite mounting legal challenges, the staggering expenditure on marketing and promotions highlights Mahadev's relentless drive to sustain its visibility and influence across social media platforms and beyond.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mahadev Online Book: Inside The Promotional Powerhouse Fueling India’s Largest Betting Network

Mahadev Online Book: Inside The Promotional Powerhouse Fueling India’s Largest Betting Network

Madhya Pradesh: Two Medical Students Drown In Dhawari Dam; Found Dead

Madhya Pradesh: Two Medical Students Drown In Dhawari Dam; Found Dead

Drug Bust: Punjab Police Nab Army Deserter, Seizes 12.5 Kg Heroin

Drug Bust: Punjab Police Nab Army Deserter, Seizes 12.5 Kg Heroin

Andhra Pradesh Govt Suspends 3 IPS Officers For Alleged Harassment Of Mumbai-Based Actress Kadambari...

Andhra Pradesh Govt Suspends 3 IPS Officers For Alleged Harassment Of Mumbai-Based Actress Kadambari...

Medical Miracle: 19-Day-Old Infant Undergoes Historic Coil Embolisation For Intracranial Aneurysm,...

Medical Miracle: 19-Day-Old Infant Undergoes Historic Coil Embolisation For Intracranial Aneurysm,...