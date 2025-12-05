'We Are Taking Strict Action': Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Amid IndiGo Crisis - VIDEO

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Amid IndiGo Crisis |

New Delhi: Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu has said that the situation due to Indigo flight delays and cancellations is getting better and it is expected that there won't be waiting at airports from tomorrow. He also said a committee has been formed to look into the disruption and inquire where things went wrong.

Ram Mohan Naidu told ANI in an interview that the government's immediate priority is to restore normalcy and provide all support to passengers.

"Today, we are seeing that the situation is getting better. The backlogs that have been there for the last two days have been cleared. From tomorrow, we are expecting normalcy to start in the sense that there won't be any congestion, or there won't be any waiting at the airports. Whatever operations IndiGo can start immediately, they will start it," he said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He said whoever is responsible for the present situation needs to pay for it.

"We have formed a committee which will inquire into all this so that they can establish where things went wrong and who did it wrong. We are going to take necessary action on that also. This thing shouldn't be left unattended. We are taking strict action on this, so that whoever was responsible into this needs to pay for it," he said.

"We are deeply observing this, and observing the FDTL norms, scheduling network. We will thoroughly look into this and ensure that all airlines follow due diligence," he added.

Ram Mohan Naidu said earlier in the day in a statement that the ministry has taken urgent and proactive measures to address the ongoing disruption in flight schedules, particularly those of Indigo Airlines.

He said passenger care, safety, and convenience continue to be the government's highest priorities.

The minister said the DGCA's Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) orders have been placed in abeyance with immediate effect.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Without compromising on air safety, this decision has been taken solely in the interest of passengers, especially senior citizens, students, patients, and others who rely on timely air travel for essential needs. Civil Aviation Ministry said in a release. Several operational measures have been directed to ensure that normal airline services are restored at the earliest and that the inconvenience caused to travellers is significantly reduced," he said.

"Based on the immediate implementation of these directives, we expect that flight schedules will begin to stabilise and return to normal by tomorrow. We anticipate that complete restoration of services will be achieved within the next three days," he added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ram Mohan Naidu said that to support passengers during this period, airlines have been instructed to provide regular and accurate updates through enhanced online information systems, enabling passengers to monitor real-time flight status from their homes. In case of any flight cancellations, the airlines will issue full refunds automatically, without the need for passengers to make any requests. Passengers who are stranded due to prolonged delays will be provided hotel accommodation arranged directly by the airlines.

He said special priority is being accorded to senior citizens and differently abled.

"They will be provided lounge access and every possible assistance to ensure that their travel experience remains comfortable. Furthermore, refreshments and essential services will be provided to all passengers affected by delayed flights." The Ministry of Civil Aviation has established a 24x7 Control Room (011-24610843, 011-24693963, 096503-91859) that is monitoring the situation on a real-time basis to ensure swift corrective action, effective coordination, and immediate resolution of issues as they arise.

The Minister said that the government has decided to institute a high-level inquiry into this disruption.

"The inquiry will examine what went wrong at Indigo, determine accountability wherever required for appropriate actions, and recommend measures to prevent similar disruptions in the future, ensuring that passengers do not face such hardships again," he said.

The minister said that the Central Government is fully alert to the difficulties being faced by air passengers and remains in continuous consultation with airlines and all relevant stakeholders.

"Every necessary measure, including regulatory relaxations as permitted by DGCA, is being taken to stabilise airline operations and alleviate public inconvenience at the earliest possible time," he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)