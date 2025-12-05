 IndiGo Flight Cancellations: 'Have Deployed Additional Manpower To Tackle Situation,' Says Pune Airport
Pune Airport on Friday said it has deployed additional manpower and strengthened coordination across all departments to manage passenger movement amid ongoing airline operational disruptions that have led to large-scale cancellations.

PTIUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 06:07 PM IST
article-image
Pune Airport increases staff and coordination as IndiGo cancellations cause congestion and disruptions | File Photo

Flights Cancelled and One Diverted

Airport officials said between midnight and 8 am on Friday, a total of 16 IndiGo arrival flights and 16 IndiGo departure flights were cancelled, while one Nagpur-Pune flight was diverted to Hyderabad due to Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL). Operations of other airlines remained normal, they added.

Parking Bay Congestion Affects Multiple Carriers

The airport said congestion at parking bays continued as several IndiGo aircraft remained stationed while awaiting operating crew, resulting in limited bay availability and causing sequential delays to subsequent arrivals and departures of multiple carriers.

Teams Fully Mobilised Across Departments

"All airport teams remain fully mobilized across operations, terminal management, security, apron services and passenger facilitation to ensure smooth functioning," the statement said.

Coordination With Agencies to Manage Passenger Flow

Pune Airport said it is closely coordinating with airlines, ground handling agencies, Air Traffic Control, CISF and terminal service partners to manage congestion and assist passengers.

Airport Thanks Travellers for Patience

Airport authorities also expressed gratitude to travellers for their patience during the disruption.

IndiGo Issues Statement on Cancellations

In a statement, IndiGo said Friday should be the day with highest number of cancellations.

Systems Being Rebooted for Recovery

"Today should be the day with highest number of cancellations, as we are doing all that is necessary to reboot all our systems and schedules for progressive improvement starting tomorrow," it said in a post on X.

Short-Term Cancellations to Stabilise Operations

"Short term proactive cancellations are being made to ease operations, decongest the airports to prepare for starting stronger tomorrow," the airline added.

Also Watch:

Disruptions Continue Nationwide

Hundreds of flights have been cancelled and delayed, leaving passengers stranded at airports as the flight disruptions continued for the fourth day on Friday.

IndiGo Apologises to Passengers

Deeply apologising for the disruptions, IndiGo said the situation will not get resolved overnight.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

