 'LoPs Not Invited To Official Dinner For President Putin,' Says Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh confirmed that Leaders of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge were not invited to the official dinner for Russian President Vladimir Putin. The confirmation came via a post on X amid the ongoing state visit to India.

ANIUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 08:14 PM IST
article-image
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh | X @ANI

New Delhi: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday confirmed that the Leaders of the Opposition (LoPs) in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge respectively, were not invited to the official dinner organised in honour of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is currently on a state visit to India.

In a post shared on X, Congress leader said, "There has been speculation whether the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha have been invited for tonight's official dinner in honour of President Putin. The two LoPs have not been invited." Earlier today, Congress leader Pawan Khera questioned the decision to invite party MP Shashi Tharoor to the President's banquet hosted in honour of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is on a state visit to India.

Speaking to ANI, Khera said he was "quite surprised", especially as key Congress leaders were not included in the guest list.

"It's quite surprising that an invitation was sent...Jinhone invite kiya unhone kamaal kiya, jinne invitation liya vo bhi kamaal kar rahe hai (Those who sent the invitation have done something remarkable, and those who accepted it are also doing something remarkable)," Khera said.

Taking a dig at the BJP government, Khera added, "Everyone's conscience has a voice. When my leaders aren't invited, but I am, we should understand why the game is being played, who is playing the game, and why we shouldn't be part of it." Khera's remarks come as Shashi Tharoor today confirmed that he has received an invitation to the state banquet at Rashtrapati Bhavan, hosted in honour of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Yes, I have got the invitation. I certainly should be going," Tharoor told the reporters outside the Parliament.

On Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi not being invited to the high-profile dinner, he said, "I don't know about the Leader of the Opposition not being invited, and I am not aware of the basis on which invitations were issued...I am honoured to be invited." Earlier, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Centre advises foreign dignitaries not to meet the LoP, calling it a violation of long-standing parliamentary tradition and a reflection of the government's "insecurity." "This has been a tradition. But these days, foreign dignitaries visit, or when I visit abroad, the government suggests that they not meet the LoP. This is their policy, and they do it all the time," Gandhi said while speaking to reporters outside Parliament.

"We have relations with everyone. LoP gives a different perspective. We too represent India. It is not just the government which does it. The government doesn't want the Opposition meeting people from outside. Modi ji and the Foreign Ministry don't follow this norm. It is their insecurity," he added.

Government sources refuted Gandhi's claims, clarifying that it is the visiting delegation, not the Modi government, that decides whom to meet outside official programmes.

"During a visit, MEA organises meetings for the incoming dignitary with Government officials and Government bodies. It is up to the visiting delegation to organise meetings outside the government," the sources said.

They also noted that several foreign leaders have met the LoP since June 2024, including former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina (June 10, 2024), Vietnam PM Pham Minh Chinh (August 1, 2024), Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim (August 21, 2024), Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam (September 16, 2025), and New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon (March 8, 2025).

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

