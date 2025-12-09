Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 4: Ranveer Singh Starrer Passes The Monday Test; Collects An Amazing Amount

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection | YouTube

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, released last Friday, and the film received mixed reviews from the critics and the audience. However, it took a bumper opening at the box office with a collection of Rs. 28 crore. On Saturday and Sunday, it showed a huge jump, and in three days, the film minted Rs. 103 crore at the box office.

Everyone was keen to know whether the film will be able to pass the Monday test or not. But, clearly, the audience is excited to watch Dhurandhar, and on its fourth day, the movie has collected an amazing amount.

According to Sacnilk, on its first Monday, Dhurandhar minted approximately Rs. 23 crore. So, in four days, the film has collected Rs. 126 crore, which is an excellent amount. We can expect that by the end of its first week, the movie might collect around Rs. 190-200 crore.

Dhurandhar Budget

Dhurandhar is a two-part film, and reportedly, both parts are made on a budget of Rs. 280 crore. So, if we consider Rs. 140 crore as the budget of part 1, then Dhurandhar is expected to surpass its budget with Tuesday's collection. The movie is on its way to becoming a hit.

Dhurandhar Cast

Apart from Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar also stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun. Akshaye is getting a lot of praises for his performance in the movie.

Dhurandhar Part 2 Release Date

While the makers have not yet officially announced Dhurandhar part 2 release date, there are reports that the movie will hit the big screens on Eid 2026. So, it will clash with Yash starrer Toxic and Ajay Devgn starrer Dhamaal 4.

Well, looking at the response Dhurandhar Part 1 is getting, we are sure the audience is eagerly waiting for Part 2 as well.