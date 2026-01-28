 Arijit Singh Retirement: Astrologer Claims Singer Is 'Currently Going Through Sade Sati'
On Tuesday, singer Arijit Singh shocked one and all by announcing that he is retiring. An astrologer decided to look deeper into the singer's chart and claimed that he is 'currently going through sade sati'.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 12:40 PM IST
Arijit Singh | Instagram

Arjit Singh is undoubtedly one of the most famous singers in the Indian film industry. His romantic and heartbreak songs are loved by one and all. However, on Tuesday, the singer shocked his fans by announcing that he is retiring. He shared a note on Instagram and announced his retirement. Now, an astrologer named Yashraj Sharma has claimed that the singer is 'currently going through sade sati'.

Sharma tweeted, "Arijit Singh announcing his retirement made me look deeper into his chart. I found his correct Karakamsha Lagna. His Moon is in Pisces, and he is currently going through Sade Sati. What stands out even more is the stellium in Pisces. The kind of music he is known for melancholic, soulful, deeply emotional is pure Pisces energy (sic)."

He further wrote, "Pisces also gives detachment. The ability to let go without drama. That same energy reflects in his lifestyle. Simple living, staying rooted in his hometown Jiaganj, away from excess. Pisces creates depth, not noise. And when its lesson is complete, it releases gracefully."

Arijit Singh Retirement Announcement

While announcing his retirement, Arijit posted on Instagram, "Hello, Happy new year to all. I want to thank you for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey. God has been really kind to me."

Fans of Arijit are very upset to hear about his retirement. However, they are hoping that maybe this is just a break.

Arijit Singh Songs

This year, we have already heard Arijit's voice in songs like Sitaare (Ikkis), Ghar Kab Aaoge (Border 2), Hum To Tere Hi Liye The (O'Romeo), and Maatrubhumi (Battle of Galwan).

Maatrubhumi, featuring Salman Khan, was released a couple of days ago, and while the audio of the song is being loved by one and all, the video of the track has received mixed response from netizens.

