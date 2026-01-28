'Paise Bhi Nahi The...': Border 2 Actor Diljit Dosanjh Reveals He Had No Money To Watch Part 1 In Theatre - Video

Diljit Dosanjh | Instagram

Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh plays the role of IAF pilot Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon in Border 2. The actor has received positive reviews from critics for his performance, and even the audience is loving his act. On Wednesday, Diljit shared a video from the sets of the film revealing that when Border was released in 1997, he had no money to watch the movie in a theatre, and had later watched it on TV.

He said, "Shor bahut tha ki Border aayi hai, matlab poore desh mein shor tha ki Border aayi hai. Tab gharwale aise theatre mein jaane bhi nahi dete the. Humare paas koi aise paise bhi nahi the ki hum theatre mein dekhein. Maine phir TV par dekhi thi jab Border aayi thi. Toh hum wait hi kar rahe the, kab aayegi aur kab dekhenge (There was a lot of buzz that Border had come, meaning the whole country was buzzing that Border had come. Back then, our families wouldn't even let us go to the theatre. We didn't even have the money to watch it in a theatre. I saw it on TV. So we were just waiting, wondering when it would come on TV and when we would see it)."

Diljit further revealed that he has watched the movie multiple times. He stated that there was a guy from his area who had watched the film, and he praised the movie a lot. So, that made him more excited to watch Border.

The actor added, "Toh maine TV par dekhi. Abhi jo meri feeling hai na, woh yeh hai ki jo Bhagwan de raha hai, main le raha hoon. Main apne aapko laayak nahi samajhta iske ki main is film ka hissa ban paoon. Lekin jo bhi Bhagwan de raha hai, shukar hai uska. Aur Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon ji ka shukar hai ke unhone mujhe yeh mauka diya aur allow kiya ke main unka kirdaar kar sako (So I saw it on TV. My feeling right now is that whatever God gives me, I'm taking it. I don't feel worthy of being a part of this film. But whatever God gives me, I'm grateful for it. And I'm grateful to Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon for giving me this opportunity and allowing me to play his role)."

Border 2 Box Office Collection

Border 2 has been performing very well at the box office. In five days, the movie has collected Rs. 200 crore. It is surely going to be a super hit at the box office.