 Operation Herof: 10 Security Personnel, 37 Militants Killed As BLA Launches Attacks In Balochistan; Video
At least 10 security personnel and 37 militants were killed after Baloch separatists launched coordinated attacks across Pakistan’s Balochistan during the second phase of ‘Operation Herof’. Officials said clashes erupted in Quetta and several districts, with gunfire, explosions and arson reported. Disturbing visuals showed armed fighters in civilian areas as security forces responded.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 04:43 PM IST
article-image
Armed Baloch Liberation Army militants seen moving through civilian areas as clashes erupt during the second phase of ‘Operation Herof’ across multiple districts of Pakistan’s Balochistan | X/@Mata_Bhakta

At least 10 Pakistani security personnel and 37 militants were killed on Saturday after Baloch separatists launched coordinated attacks across several districts of Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province, officials said.

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi confirmed the casualties, stating that security forces had responded decisively to the assaults and eliminated 37 insurgents.

‘Second Phase’ of Operation Launched by BLA

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) later claimed responsibility for the violence, describing it as the second phase of its campaign, referred to as “Operation Herof.” According to multiple media reports, the group mentioned it had carried out “simultaneous, coordinated attacks” across multiple cities to target what it described as military and administrative structures.

Videos circulating on social media showed armed militants moving through civilian localities, burning vehicles and causing panic near markets as residents fled for safety. Photos also appeared to show BLA members carrying rifles while positioned among civilians, highlighting concerns over the group’s tactics of blending into urban environments.

TW: Sensitive Content

In a statement circulated to media outlets, BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch claimed that fighters restricted the movement of security forces and pushed back troops in several locations.

Quetta on Edge, Hospitals Put on Emergency Alert

According to report in APF, Local sources said the situation in Quetta was “extremely critical,” prompting authorities to declare an emergency at hospitals across the city.

Residents reported sustained gunfire and explosions in multiple neighbourhoods, including the highly sensitive Red Zone.

On Sariab Road, armed attackers reportedly targeted a police mobile unit, killing two personnel and setting the vehicle on fire. Gunfire was also heard near the railway station, while visuals circulating online showed at least one security forces’ vehicle destroyed.

Violence Reported Across Multiple Districts

Beyond Quetta, reports of armed clashes and explosions emerged from Nushki, Kalat, Mastung, Dalbandin, Kharan, Gwadar, Pasni, Tump, Buleda and Dhadar. Residents in these areas described a tense security situation, with sporadic firing and assaults on police and military installations.

The exact scale of the clashes in several districts remained unclear at the time of reporting.

Claims of Attacks on Military Camps

In its statement, the BLA claimed that so-called “Fidayeen attacks” were carried out against army and intelligence camps in Quetta, Pasni, Gwadar, Nushki and Dalbandin. The group alleged that its Majeed Brigade had entered and seized parts of several military installations, with heavy fighting still underway.

Pakistani authorities have not confirmed these claims and said security operations were continuing to restore order.

With Inputs from Agency

