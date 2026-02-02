VIDEO: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Alleges Delhi Police Harassment Of Bengali Families At Banga Bhawan

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Alleges Delhi Police Harassment Of Bengali Families At Banga Bhawan | ANI

Kolkata: Ahead of meeting with the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reached Banga Bhawan at Delhi in the morning claiming that Delhi police are torturing Bengali families which are part of her delegation and are staying at Banga Bhawan.

“Many people have died due to SIR and many people who are alive have been claimed as dead by the poll body. I have brought a few families with me so that they can complain to the poll body. The Delhi police is entering Banga Bhawan and is conducting searches in the room in which those families are staying. It is not but harassment,” said Mamata.

The West Bengal Chief Minister further mentioned that she will continue with her fight in favour of those people who have lost their lives.

“When the Home Minister comes to Bengal, we give him the red carpet. But when we come to Delhi, you give us the black carpet. Please restrain yourself from the atrocities. If nobody else is fighting me and my party will fight. People of Bengal are being tortured. In Delhi only ‘zamindars’ stay and there is no place for the poor,” added Mamata.

Notably, a large contingent of Delhi police has been deployed outside the two Banga Bhawans located on Hailey Road and in Chanakyapuri. According to police sources, they didn’t harass anyone but the deployment is done to avoid any untoward incident.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari stated, “National security comes first. Mamata Banerjee should not ignite people.”