 West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Walks Out Of EC Meet, Alleges Humiliation By Chief Election Commissioner
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWest Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Walks Out Of EC Meet, Alleges Humiliation By Chief Election Commissioner

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Walks Out Of EC Meet, Alleges Humiliation By Chief Election Commissioner

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee walked out of a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Nirvachan Sadan, alleging humiliation and misbehaviour. She accused the CEC of acting at the BJP’s behest and claimed that 58 lakh voter names were deleted without due process. BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari dismissed the protest as political drama.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 12:07 AM IST
article-image
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Walks Out Of EC Meet, Alleges Humiliation By Chief Election Commissioner | ANI

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee along with her delegation on Monday had walked out from the Nirvachan Sadan during a meeting with the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Talking to the media, Mamata claimed that they were ‘humiliated and insulted’ by the CEC.

“The Chief Election Commissioner purposely misbehaved with us. We had to boycott the meeting. I have seen many election commissioners but he is very arrogant. Whatever he had told us are lies. A garbage of lies. No chair is permanent. I have told him that his fate will be that of Jagdeep Dhankhar. I know Delhi politics as I was Union Minister and MP for seven times,” said Mamata.

Notably, Jagdeep Dhankhar was former Governor of Bengal and later was promoted as the vice-President of the country.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra BJP Minister Nitesh Rane Sparks Controversy Linking Development Funds To Election Symbols
Maharashtra BJP Minister Nitesh Rane Sparks Controversy Linking Development Funds To Election Symbols
Mumbai Police Achieve 98.5% Detection Rate In Missing Children Cases Registered Last Year
Mumbai Police Achieve 98.5% Detection Rate In Missing Children Cases Registered Last Year
Political Uncertainty Deepens In Maharashtra As NCP Factions Eye Merger After Ajit Pawar’s Death
Political Uncertainty Deepens In Maharashtra As NCP Factions Eye Merger After Ajit Pawar’s Death
Mumbai Mayor Election Likely On February 11; BJP, Shiv Sena Appoints Group Leaders
Mumbai Mayor Election Likely On February 11; BJP, Shiv Sena Appoints Group Leaders

“Dhankhar did the same thing. I respected him but everyday he used to come with statements against me. The present election commissioner is being ‘His master's voice’ and is working at the behest of BJP and instead of inclusion of names he is deleting. I have brought people who are alive but are shown as dead in the voter’s list. They have deleted the names of 58 lakh voters, without giving them a chance to defend themselves. Why were 8,100 micro-observers sent to Bengal? This is totally unparliamentary and undemocratic,” further mentioned Mamata.

Read Also
'In 85 Minutes Speech FM Did Not Mention Bengal Even Once...': TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee Slams Budget...
article-image

Also Watch:

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari stated that the Chief Minister being aware that a section of people in Bengal is ‘angry’ with her for which she is ‘staging drama’.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Walks Out Of EC Meet, Alleges Humiliation By Chief Election...
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Walks Out Of EC Meet, Alleges Humiliation By Chief Election...
VIDEO: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Alleges Delhi Police Harassment Of Bengali Families At Banga...
VIDEO: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Alleges Delhi Police Harassment Of Bengali Families At Banga...
US President Donald Trump Speaks To PM Modi, Shares Picture Of Himself Featuring With PM In Magazine...
US President Donald Trump Speaks To PM Modi, Shares Picture Of Himself Featuring With PM In Magazine...
UP Govt Withholds Salaries Of 68,000+ Employees For Not Uploading Assets On Portal
UP Govt Withholds Salaries Of 68,000+ Employees For Not Uploading Assets On Portal
Caught On Camera: Thar Rams Into Parked Car On Road In Greater Noida, Flees Scene
Caught On Camera: Thar Rams Into Parked Car On Road In Greater Noida, Flees Scene