West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Walks Out Of EC Meet, Alleges Humiliation By Chief Election Commissioner | ANI

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee along with her delegation on Monday had walked out from the Nirvachan Sadan during a meeting with the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Talking to the media, Mamata claimed that they were ‘humiliated and insulted’ by the CEC.

“The Chief Election Commissioner purposely misbehaved with us. We had to boycott the meeting. I have seen many election commissioners but he is very arrogant. Whatever he had told us are lies. A garbage of lies. No chair is permanent. I have told him that his fate will be that of Jagdeep Dhankhar. I know Delhi politics as I was Union Minister and MP for seven times,” said Mamata.

Notably, Jagdeep Dhankhar was former Governor of Bengal and later was promoted as the vice-President of the country.

“Dhankhar did the same thing. I respected him but everyday he used to come with statements against me. The present election commissioner is being ‘His master's voice’ and is working at the behest of BJP and instead of inclusion of names he is deleting. I have brought people who are alive but are shown as dead in the voter’s list. They have deleted the names of 58 lakh voters, without giving them a chance to defend themselves. Why were 8,100 micro-observers sent to Bengal? This is totally unparliamentary and undemocratic,” further mentioned Mamata.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari stated that the Chief Minister being aware that a section of people in Bengal is ‘angry’ with her for which she is ‘staging drama’.