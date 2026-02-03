BAPS Sets World Record With Mass Recitation For Mahant Swami Maharaj’s 92nd Birthday

​Mumbai: ​Members of Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) created a world record on 2 February by participating in the largest group Hindu text recital in Vadodara, Gujarat. This occurred during the grand celebrations of the 92nd birthday of Mahant Swami Maharaj, the present spiritual head of BAPS. BAPS is a socio-spiritual Hindu faith with its roots in the Vedas.

​The organisation stated that 15,666 children, aged between three and 13 years, completed the full Sanskrit recitation of the Satsang Diksha scripture within one year. Composed by Mahant Swami Maharaj and comprising 315 shlokas, the Satsang Diksha provides guidance for an elevated spiritual, moral, social, and practical way of life. The certificate of recognition was presented to Mahant Swami Maharaj.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

​The Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendrabhai Patel, and the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav, attended the celebration as special guests.

​The birthday celebrations were attended by 800 BAPS swamis and nearly two lakh devotees. Guests watched spectacular presentations featuring hundreds of performers, captivating videos, and inspiring addresses. A collective Aarti by 200,000 devotees under the open sky created a surreal and divine atmosphere.

​As part of the ‘Har Ghar Shiksha Ki Jyot Jale’ programme, Mahant Swami Maharaj inaugurated a mobile school initiative for tribal regions. The BAPS organisation also launched a special YouTube channel for children titled ‘BAPS Kids’. A book, Insights from the Satsang Diksha, authored by Mahant Swami Maharaj, was formally released.

Also Watch:

​During the celebrations, officials from Guinness World Records, who had travelled from England, formally honoured Mahant Swami Maharaj.

​A letter of greetings sent by the Hon. Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation, Amit Shah, was read out. Devotees reverently offered mantra-pushpanjali to Mahant Swami Maharaj.

​The planning and preparations for this celebration event took over three months, involving the efforts of hundreds of BAPS swamis and 14,000 volunteers across 34 different departments.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/