 UP Govt Withholds Salaries Of 68,000+ Employees For Not Uploading Assets On Portal
The Uttar Pradesh government has withheld the January salaries of over 68,000 state employees for failing to upload details of their movable and immovable properties on the Manav Sampada Portal. Employees were required to submit information by January 31, 2026, as part of mandatory online disclosure. The government has warned that non-compliance may also affect promotions.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 09:12 PM IST
article-image
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has withheld the salaries of more than 68,000 state government employees for not uploading details of their movable and immovable properties on the Manav Sampada Portal, officials said on Monday.

Mandatory Asset Disclosure

The move comes after the state government made online disclosure of assets mandatory for all its employees as part of efforts to ensure transparency and accountability in public service. Uttar Pradesh has over eight lakh state government employees across various departments.

According to the government order, all employees were required to upload details of movable and immovable assets acquired up to December 31, 2025, on the Manav Sampada Portal by January 31, 2026. It was clearly stated that failure to comply with the deadline would result in the withholding of the January salary, to be paid in February.

Advance Notice

A senior government official said the instructions had been communicated well in advance. “Despite repeated reminders, more than 68,000 employees did not submit their property details within the stipulated time. As per the order, their salaries have been stopped,” the official said.

Earlier, the Chief Secretary had directed that all officers and employees must mandatorily submit details of assets acquired up to December 31, 2024, on the portal by January 31. “The facility for uploading asset details has been made available from January 1, and there is no justification for non-compliance,” the Chief Secretary had said while issuing the directive.

Strict Compliance

The order also asks all heads of departments to ensure strict compliance by officers and employees working under them. “Non-submission of property details within the prescribed time limit will be viewed adversely,” the order states.

The government has further warned that the lapse will have implications beyond salary withholding. As per the directive, departmental promotion committee meetings held after February 1, 2025, will not consider the promotion of officers and employees who have failed to submit their asset details on the Manav Sampada Portal.

Officials said employees can still upload their property details, after which further action will be decided in accordance with government rules.

