 US President Donald Trump Speaks To PM Modi, Shares Picture Of Himself Featuring with PM In Magazine Cover
US President Donald Trump spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the much-awaited India–US trade deal. Before the call, Trump shared an image of an India Today magazine cover featuring both leaders. The call was confirmed by US Ambassador Sergio Gor, though details were not disclosed. Trump has earlier expressed confidence about a strong trade agreement with India.

Shashank NairUpdated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 10:05 PM IST
New Delhi: US President Donald Trump on Monday spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the much-awaited trade deal. Before the call, he posted an image of the 19 January 2026 edition of India Today magazine featuring him along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The title on the magazine read "NEWSMAKERS OF THE YEAR 2025," with “The mover & the shaker” as the subheadline.

"BOLSTERED BY ELECTORAL WINS, MODI PUSHED FULL STEAM AHEAD WITH HIS REFORM EXPRESS IN 2025 EVEN AS HE COUNTERED THE DISRUPTIONS UNLEASHED BY DONALD TRUMP," read the cover page of the magazine. Trump did not give a caption to the post.

The call between the two leaders was confirmed by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor.

"President Trump just spoke with Prime Minister Modi. STAY TUNED," he posted on X. However, he did not reveal the nature of this phone call.

Earlier last month, speaking to the media at the World Economic Forum, Trump expressed confidence about a strong trade deal with India and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a “fantastic man”.

“I have a great respect for your prime minister. He is a fantastic man and a friend of mine." On the much-awaited trade deal, he said, "We are gonna have a good deal,” Donald Trump said in response to a question on the India–US trade deal.

